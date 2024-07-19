How the recent age designation for young adults impacts institute

Members of the institute council listen as Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, take a few minutes to talk with them prior to his speaking at the Weber State Institute of Religion in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Following the announcement of changes in age designations for young single adults and single adults, institutes of religion “are very excited to welcome 31-35 year olds to institute,” Brother Chad H Webb, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, told the Church News.

In a letter to priesthood leaders dated July 18, the Church announced that the term “young single adult” will now refer to unmarried members of the Church ages 18-35, and “single adult” will describe unmarried members 36 and older.

In a talk during April 2021 general conference, the late President M. Russell Ballard, then acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, noted that more than half of adults in the Church today are widowed, divorced or not yet married.

Designations such as “young single adult” and “single adult” are useful administratively in organizing the programs of the Church, President Ballard explained, but all Latter-day Saints are members of God’s family and of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Church wants and needs you,” President Ballard told single Latter-day Saints. “Yes, we need you! We need your voices, talents, skills, goodness and righteousness.”

The July 18 administrative change will extend many Church programs targeted to young adults to even more individuals, including the Church’s institute, or religious education, program, which has typically been available to Latter-day Saints ages 18-30.

It is intended that these potential new students, ages 31-35, will lend their “faith and voice” in developing “institute experiences that will have a meaningful impact on their generation” (see Guide for Institute Changes p. 6).

Brother Webb, who will begin his service as the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency on Aug. 1, explained that the plan is to divide institute classes into two groups — 18-25 year olds and 26-35 year olds — to best meet the spiritual and social needs and the life circumstances of these age groups.

Khayla Murphy writes on a whiteboard during an Involving the Savior in Your Mental and Emotional Health class at the institute of religion at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Recent changes to institute

During the Church Educational System’s Religious Educators Conference on June 18, Brother Webb gave an overview of many of the changes experienced in the program in recent years. He explained how five or six years ago, after several years of decline in enrollment, the Church surveyed more than 5,000 young adults from five continents.

Based on the results, the institute program has strived to make changes that better meet the needs of today’s young adults. Institute’s central purpose is to foster conversion — the personal connection to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ — including feeling Their love and growing spiritually. The goal of conversion is supported through greater relevance, belonging and accessibility.

Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, speaks during the first-ever Religious Educators Conference, in the Joseph Smith Building on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Ashlee Jarvis/BYU Photo

To help provide greater relevance, belonging and accessibility, many institutes renovated classrooms to include group seating and added floor-to-ceiling whiteboards to promote peer-to-peer discussions. They began offering digital experiences via social media and increased online class options. They became more flexible about the courses offered, adapting many of them to local needs. They have also been providing more opportunities for service and social interaction.

And it has working. Institute enrollment is growing. During the Religious Educators Conference, Brother Webb reported that after five years of decline, institute has added 57,000 additional students in the past two years — a 20% increase.

“We believe institute can provide a significant experience that helps people feel God’s love for them, deepens faith in Jesus Christ, provides a place of belonging, and helps young adults see the relevance of the gospel in answering questions and navigating life’s challenges and opportunities,” Brother Webb said.

Last year, Church President Russell M. Nelson issued a special invitation to young adults throughout the Church to attend institute. The blessings he promised include deepened conversion to Jesus Christ, feeling more of Heavenly Father’s great love, more opportunities for faithful friends and a sense of belonging, and feeling more joy — right now.

And Thursday’s administrative change will extend those blessings to even more individuals. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” Brother Webb said of enrolling in institute.

To register for classes or learn more, visit myInstitute.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.