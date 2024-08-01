Dylan Travis (15), of the United States, Jimmer Fredette (5) and Canyon Barry (6) react after a men's 3x3 basketball pool-round match against Latvia during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Latvia won 21-19.

Jimmer Fredette and the U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team has fallen to 0-4 after losses to Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Poland, on Wednesday, July 31, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fredette, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, suffered an apparent leg injury against Poland and did not play Thursday. When the former BYU basketball star exited the tunnel prior to the Lithuania game, he moved with a significant limp to his left leg, USA Today reported.

The 35-year-old Fredette sought medial attention around the midway point of Wednesday’s game against Poland and was shown on the sideline having his left leg massaged. The U.S. team lost to Poland, 19-17. Fredette had three points.

USA Basketball has reportedly said Fredette is “game-to-game with a lower-body injury,” according to the Deseret News.

With Fredette sidelined Thursday, the U.S. fell short in close contests, first to Lithuania, 20-18, and then to Latvia, 21-19.

When his teammates learned he wouldn’t play Thursday, they “shed some tears,” Dylan Travis told USA Today. “He has worked his whole career and came out of retirement to do this.”

At 0-4, the Americans sit at the bottom of the pool-play standings with three games to play. The last two teams in the standings are eliminated after pool play.

“I think you’ve got to prepare like it’s us three and hope for the best that he can come back,” Travis told Yahoo Sports.

The U.S. team is scheduled to play France and China on Friday, Aug. 2.