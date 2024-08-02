Latter-day Saint Australian teen lays it all out there in world ultimate championships

Sasha Paki, 17, of Sydney, Australia, does a layout as he catches a flying disc during the WFDF World Junior Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England, held July 21-27, 2024.

Sasha Paki, 17, hoped his Australia ultimate team would do better during the World Junior Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England, from July 21 to July 27.

Teams from over 20 nations competed, comprising approximately 1,000 participants among the men’s, women’s and mixed teams.

Australia’s men’s team came in 12th and “felt the burden of discouragement, low spirits and defeat,” Sasha said.

But a phrase from the April 2016 general conference talk by President Jeffrey R. Holland, now acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, came to his mind: “We get credit for trying, even if we don’t always succeed.”

Sasha is a quiet soul with not much to say, shared his mom, Katarina Paki, but when he speaks, it is “truth and honesty. He calms the souls around him just with his presence.”

Sasha Paki, 17, jumps up to catch a flying disc during an ultimate game in Australia in 2024. | Katarina Paki

The Pakis are members of the Macarthur Australia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Sasha gives the gospel credit for many things he has learned, such as the value of the Word of Wisdom.

“I understand its benefits and blessings that come with it,” he said, “from building fitness to building strength and having sufficient rest to perform to the best of my ability.”

Ulimate is a noncontact sport played with a flying disc on a field about the same length as a football field but narrower. Goals are scored when a player catches the disc in the opposite end zone. Honesty and fair play are key to the self-refereed sport.

Sasha began playing ultimate sport at age 14 in school and enjoyed it so much he found mentors to continue to help him play and improve outside of school — and called it an honor to be chosen to play on Australia’s national team.

When Sasha got to England for the competition, the family learned about three other Latter-day Saint teens who were there and went to meet them — Eva Hayes, 17, from the Plano Texas Stake; and Breesen Hoehne, 18, and Sam Nichols, 18, both from the Hyde Park Utah Stake, all representing Team USA.

Sam along with the U.S. men’s team took first place. Eva and Breesen on the women’s team took second place in its division.

From left: Breesen Hoehne, 18, Sam Nichols, 18, Sasha Paki, 17, and Eva Hayes, 17, take a picture together at the World Junior Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England, on July 22, 2024. The teens are all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Katarina Paki

Sasha was happy to hear of other athletes sharing the same faith, and he said he felt an instant connection with them when they met on the field.

“My team noticed and asked, ‘How do you know those people?’ My answer was simple. ‘They are members of my Church,’” Sasha said.

Sasha’s teammates call him humble, quiet, calm, intelligent but “silent and deadly” on the field. He describes himself as reserved, and so talking about himself is hard.

“Am I different? I truly hope so,” he said. “I hope I can continue with that same effect throughout all parts of my life.”