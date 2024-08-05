Latter-day Saint Olympians Kenneth Rooks, Conner Mantz, James Corrigan and Clayton Young respond to questions after each speak at a devotional in France that was streamed on Aug. 4, 2024.

Prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics, U.S. men’s marathon runner Clayton Young was training in Switzerland when one night he couldn’t fall asleep.

The Latter-day Saint returned missionary was thinking about his big two-hour race and how hot and humid it would feel running in Paris, France.

“As I was lying in bed, feeling all of this anxiety and pressure, looking at all the media of comparing myself to others, their training plans, workouts and interviews, I kept asking myself, ‘Where can I turn for peace?’” he said. “I then started to sing the rest of the well-known hymn.”

Quoting the lyrics of “Where Can I Turn for Peace?”, Young said the answer — “the true source of peace and comfort” — is the Savior Jesus Christ, as described in the song’s third verse.

“Where are you turning for solace? Oftentimes we turn to the world, the phone in our pockets, and we seek external validation from others in social media,” he said. “I know that only He can bring that peace and solace. ... With Him by our side, we can return to Him and we can finish this race.”

Young shared his inspiring message at a devotional originating from a meetinghouse in France, and streamed on Sunday, Aug. 4. Young was joined by U.S. men’s marathon runner Conner Mantz, and U.S. men’s steeplechasers Kenneth Rooks and James Corrigan, also all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Matthieu Bennasar, a former Area Seventy, also gave remarks. The devotional was conducted in French and translated in English.

After their individual remarks, the Olympians stood together and responded to questions.

Conner Mantz

Young’s teammate Mantz talked about the importance of divine identity.

When Mantz is introduced to people, they are usually most interested in his running accomplishments, his Nike sponsorship, his college degree, even his wife.

Citing President Russell M. Nelson’s 2022 worldwide devotional message to young adults, Mantz spoke of being a child of God, a son of the covenant and and a disciple of Jesus Christ. He invited listeners to pray for a witness of their divine worth.

“Who am I? I am a child of God, a member of His Church and a disciple of Jesus Christ,” said Mantz, who served a mission in Ghana. “Brothers and sisters, as trials and hardships come upon you, I invite you to remember these identifiers. Because we are God’s children, you are important. Because you are a child of God, you have a worth that you cannot comprehend.”

Related Story See the Church News' coverage of the Olympics

James Corrigan

Last year, Corrigan preferred to run the mile and the men’s 5K — just not the steeplechase.

“I didn’t want to run the steeple,” he said.

After a lot of pushing by his coach and others, Corrigan, who served his mission in Tempe, Arizona, finally relented and began competing in the steeplechase. This resulted in him qualifying for the Olympics. He hopes that he can be an example of someone who was humble enough to listen to the Lord and his coach, those who could see his true potential and help him realize it.

“When I finally listened and put all my energy into the steeplechase, I began to see how amazing I could be,” he said. “I learned that even when we don’t want to do things, God knows best.”

Corrigan shared that “amazing things” don’t happen over night, but “little by little” over time. A testimony of the gospel can also be developed in small ways over time.

He concluded by saying he is a better runner because of his faith in Jesus Christ.

“My faith in Jesus Christ helps me to see with an eternal perspective,” he said. “I love Jesus Christ, and because of His example, I am a better athlete.”

Kenneth Rooks

In his remarks, Rooks reflected on his experience of falling during the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Because he had a plan, he was able to stay calm and keep running, which allowed him to come back and be in a position to win the race.

After citing Mosiah 4:27 in the Book of Mormon, Rooks said in life everyone will fall from time to time. Understanding the Lord’s plan of salvation can help everyone to get back up and keep going in life.

“With Jesus Christ, we know that we can win or prevail,” he said. “As we follow the gospel of Jesus Christ, we can find healing and hope.”

Rooks served in the Uganda Kampala Mission and temporarily in the Utah Orem Mission.