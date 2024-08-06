Menu
Full-time sister missionary in Haiti unexpectedly dies in home country

‘We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sister Lucas and the missionaries she was serving alongside,’ Church spokesman says

Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, of Pétion-Ville, Haiti, and serving in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Christine Rappleye

A sister missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Haiti died Friday, Aug. 2, while serving in her home country.

Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, died unexpectedly “from what is believed to be sudden complications related to a preexisting medical condition,” said Sam Penrod, Church spokesman, in a statement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Sister Lucas was from Pétion-Ville, Haiti, and had been serving since January 2024.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sister Lucas and the missionaries she was serving alongside. We pray they will each be comforted with the love and peace of the Savior during this time of mourning,” Penrod said.

