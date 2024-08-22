Caribbean Latter-day Saints launch Christ-centered initiative to answer ‘Questions of the Soul’

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the faith’s Caribbean Area have launched an initiative to foster love for their neighbors, follow Jesus Christ and promote Christian principles and values.

They are calling the campaign “It’s Time to Answer the Questions of the Soul” with the hashtag, “#It’sTime,” according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“This campaign is a response to friends of the Church, opinion leaders, the media and the public, who asked us: When will you place Church ads again like the ones we saw in the 1990s, which promoted love, respect and the importance of family, among other values. That was one of our motivations for this campaign: to once again present messages that help and guide in the situations we are currently experiencing,” said Luis Navarro, the director of communications for the Church’s Caribbean Area.

Using digital and printed billboards, television ads, social media and a website (followjesuschrist.org), the initiative addresses the following questions:

The initiative, which is running in August and September, is taking place in 27 countries and five territories of the Caribbean Area. Materials have been translated into six languages: Spanish, English, Creole, French, Dutch and Papiamento.