Church announces new initiative to provide support for military veterans

Bill Clements, left, laughs with David Jager, right, both from West Jordan, Utah, while playing a practice bocce ball game during the Veterans Golden Age Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is launching a new initiative to provide support for military veterans and their families.

The veterans support initiative was organized by the Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division of the Priesthood and Family Department, which has advised the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than 75 years.

This is a service the Church desires to provide for Latter-day Saint veterans worldwide, not just in the United States.

“The division is now ready to support and assist area presidencies and local Church leadership in ministering to veterans who have served in their nation’s military in any way during their lives,” according to a statement from the division. “We have a new veteran support team with local liaisons across the globe who stand ready to support veterans and lovingly assist in connecting them with helpful resources that can benefit them and their families and enhance Church leaders’ local efforts on their behalf.”

The veteran support initiative started more than a year ago when Latter-day Saint veteran Dallas Johnson felt a spiritual prompting to approach the Church. He became the founding coordinator.

Elder Timothy Fagan, a military service missionary and veteran, now serves as the Church’s veteran support coordinator.

How veterans struggle

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are approximately 20 million veterans in the United States, including almost 2 million women. An average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day. A 2019 Pew Research Study reported that about half of post-9/11 veterans (47%) say it was very or somewhat difficult for them to readjust to civilian life after their military service. Veterans struggled with alcohol or substance abuse, post traumatic stress disorder and finding or maintaining employment.

A 2021 New York Times article tells the stories of veterans dealing with health problems, trauma and feelings of displacement and alienation.

Veteran resources

The Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division can provide the following for veterans:

Veteran peer support and recognition.

Family Services and counseling resources.

References for veteran benefits.

Employment resources.

Networking and recreational opportunities.

Missionary and service opportunities.

Military relations missionaries.

Support for local Church leadership.

The Church was a sponsor for the 38th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games — sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness and fitness provide to assist veterans with living an active and healthy lifestyle — for veterans 55 years old or older, held in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 24-29.

Local Latter-day Saints had opportunities to serve as volunteers at the games via JustServe.org.

Elder Fagan, who served just under 30 years in the military, competed in various events with the games, including pickleball, table tennis, javelin, discus and swimming. Getting involved in physical activities helped him to get through a difficult time several years ago.

Ron Peterson, from Des Moines, Iowa, competes in badminton during the Veterans Golden Age Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“If you’re doing something physical, you don’t have time to think about your wartime scars,” he said.

It’s ideal when veterans can spend time together and talk about their experiences.

“Veterans helping veterans, that’s the best source of help because a fellow veteran understands what the military life is like,” Elder Fagan said. “I think that is going to be the key to pulling veterans out of homelessness, poverty, the drive to commit suicide and mental health issues.”

Stake military relations specialist

A member of a stake presidency oversees military relations in the stake and may call a man or a woman to serve as the military relations specialist, according to the Church’s General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This member does not need to have military experience,” the handbook says. “He or she ensures that resources are provided to support members of the military in the stake.”

If one is not already called, the Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division is encouraging stake presidencies to consider calling a military relations specialist to assist with the veterans support initiative. The military relations specialist can be the individual who provides a personal connection to veterans in their respective stake, Elder Fagan said.

How to learn more

Veterans or family members can contact Church veteran support at 801-240-2286 or email veteransupport@churchofjesuschrist.org. Learn more about the Church’s Military, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.