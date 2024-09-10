Latter-day Saint teen excels in soccer while relying on her faith

A Latter-day Saint young woman from Idaho with a Guatemalan heritage is making waves in soccer.

At age 16, Marisol Stosich, of Meridian, Idaho, has not only found success at the high school level, but she has traveled to play in various competitive regional and national leagues, including the U.S. Olympic developmental program; was invited to play for the Guatemalan national senior and U-20 teams earlier this year; and has committed to play college soccer for Utah Valley University.

“In Guatemala, two professional clubs offered her a contract to stay and play for them, but she didn’t accept because she does not want to skip her teenage years,” said Claudia Stosich, her mother. “She wants to go to college and play, graduate and see what direction our Heavenly Father takes her.”

Born to a Guatemalan mother and American father in Utah, Marisol was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before moving to Boise. She discovered a talent for soccer at a young age and challenged herself by playing with boys.

In the process of maintaining high grades, traveling and playing at a high level, Marisol was noticed by college recruiters and scouts for the Guatemalan women’s soccer team. She tried out, made the Guatemalan national team and made her international debut last April.

“It was a pretty amazing experience,” said Marisol, who is bilingual.

While pursuing soccer, Marisol has learned to rely on her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At times she has felt overwhelmed with things in life or nervous before a game and found peace through prayer.

“It’s definitely helped a lot,” said Marisol, a member of the Sky Mesa Ward in the Meridian Idaho South Stake. “There have been times where I’ve prayed for something and it will happen, and I feel like it’s because He’s there helping me and guiding me.”

Latter-day Saint Marisol Stosich, 16, of Meridian, Idaho, waves while wearing her Guatemalan women's senior national soccer uniform in April 2024. | Provided by Claudia Stosich

Marisol also likes going to seminary to study the scriptures and mark her favorite verses. One is Ether 12:27, which teaches that if people are humble and have faith in the Lord, He can transform their weaknesses into strengths.

Two years ago, Marisol suffered a knee injury that sidelined her for a time. The experience taught her humility and brought her closer to the Lord.

“He definitely helped me get through it and strengthened my testimony,” she said. “Having the Lord in my life definitely does help me and does make an impact.”