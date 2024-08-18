President Holland teaches of the garment’s reminder and symbolism of the Savior as it is worn day and night

Dating back to Adam and Eve’s expulsion from the Garden of Eden, wearing the garment of the holy priesthood has been “a sacred physical reminder of [our] covenants — a symbol of the Savior Himself.”

That teaching is from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the September 2024 Liahona magazine.

In an article titled “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” President Holland discusses the importance of wearing the temple garment day and night. The September issue of the magazine is now available in the Gospel Library, including the full text of President Holland’s article.

Reminder of covenants

As they were leaving the Garden of Eden and the presence of God, “how comforting it must have been for Adam and Eve to remember one thing: That [covenants] had been made. ... But how would these mortals remember what they had promised? How would they remain aware ... all the time, day and night?” President Holland wrote.

For such a reminder, Heavenly Father gave them “coats of skins” (Genesis 3:21). President Holland said: “As with the coats of skins then and various items of clothing since, He in His mercy has ... clothed the obedient in a ‘robe of righteousness,’ a reminder of our promises and covenants.”

A symbol of the Savior

Today, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also make covenants with God. “As part of the temple endowment, we have been given a sacred physical reminder of those covenants — a symbol of the Savior Himself. In our dispensation it is called the garment of the holy priesthood,” President Holland wrote.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught in the September 2024 Liahona magazine about the temple garment. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other symbols are periodic. “We are baptized once in our lives. We partake of the sacrament once a week. We attend the temple as circumstances permit. But the garment of the holy priesthood is different: This symbol we honor every day and night. ...

“When we put on the garment, we are, as the First Presidency has taught, putting on a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ. That being the case, why would we ever look for an excuse to take that symbol off? ... On the contrary, whenever we do have to temporarily remove the garment, we should be eager to put it back on, as soon as possible, because we remember both the promises and the perils that give meaning to our covenants. Above all, we remember the cross and empty tomb of Christ.”

Questions about wearing the garment

President Holland addressed Church members who wonder about details of wearing the temple garment. “Some of you may be reading this article hoping I will answer a particular question about the garment. You might hope for a ‘Thus saith the Lord’ — or even a ‘Thus saith His servants’ — on a matter close to your heart. Your question might stem from a personal circumstance related to employment, exercise, hygiene, climate, modesty, sanitary facilities or even a medical condition.”

Some answers can be found online at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in section 38.5 of the General Handbook and in the direction given in the initiatory ordinance. And answers via the Holy Ghost can be sought in prayer to Father in Heaven, President Holland taught.

“Please don’t misunderstand. As you reach out for divine guidance, the Spirit will not inspire you to do less than follow the instruction received in the temple and the prophetic counsel shared by the First Presidency. ... A loving Father will not help you rationalize doing less than you can to align with His standards of devotion and modesty that will bless you now and forever. ... Will He help you receive the blessings of respecting the garment and keeping your covenants? Yes. Should you also consult with competent medical and health professionals when needed? Of course. Should you disregard common sense or look beyond the mark? I pray that you won’t.”

President Holland concluded: “I can’t answer every question you have. I can’t even answer every question I have. But I can, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, promise you the help of a loving God, who seeks your every success and blessing, in ways you can’t now fathom or foresee, as you keep the covenants you have made with Him.”