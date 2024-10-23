Church commissioner of education: Undefeated BYU football team reflects the university’s mission

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Darius Lassiter (5) after Lassiter’s score as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in in Provo, Utah, on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35.

As the Brigham Young University football team has marched undefeated through its first seven games of the season, one of the things that has been the most impressive for Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, is the humility he has seen.

After every game, the coach and players are working on what they need to improve.

“There have just been some special things in the culture of this team,” Elder Gilbert said.

While the big wins and come-from-behind victories are fun to watch, it goes deeper.

“It’s not just that we cheer for sports, it’s that these teams do it in a special way. And I think this football team is doing it in a special way,” Elder Gilbert said, pointing to the coaches who not only push for the players to improve but also to stand for something more — namely the mission of BYU and of its owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I always cheer for BYU but when they can reflect the values of the Church and of the university, it’s another gear and it’s deeper and it’s more meaningful.”

Elder Gilbert made the comments on the Y’s Guys podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Y’s Guys is distributed by the Deseret News.

Throughout the hour-long conversation with Dave McCann and Blaine Fowler, Elder Gilbert emphasized the importance of keeping faith in Jesus Christ at the forefront of everything BYU does — particularly in athletics.

“We remain anchored in the Honor Code, ecclesiastical endorsement and our dress and grooming standards,” he said. “We also retain the ability to act independently, including who we recruit and who we admit to the school. All of these things protect us from drifting.”

Joining the Big 12

Elder Gilbert talked about how BYU’s rising platform in the Big 12 has provided a larger stage to share the university’s values. BYU’s mission is not just about excelling in competition, but about representing integrity, service and humility in the process.

This is true with any of the sports programs, such as basketball, soccer, cross country and more.

“This is a special time, and I think it’s on and off the field of play and that’s one of the things that is so important to us as leadership in the Church, it has, it has to be both.”

He quoted head football coach Kalani Sitake, who often reminds the team that “faith in Christ is the foundation of our program.”

A wider audience has been introduced to BYU and the Church through the football team, TV commercials for the university, BYUTV’s stories on the other teams, and BYU Alumni’s service projects at away games.

A BYU fan drops off a donation during a tailgate service project before the BYU-Wyoming game in Laramie, Wyoming, on Sept. 14, 2024 | Aaron Sorenson, BYU University Communications

While there are many ways for the Church to promote itself and for the university to promote itself, “if it doesn’t reflect our values, it doesn’t matter,” Elder Gilbert said.

Funding BYU sports

Elder Gilbert said he hears two different voices a lot — on one hand, people would love to see more money, more facilities and higher pay. On the other hand, people will tell him that there’s too much spending on the game.

“If it ever came down to the only way to stay in this is to walk away from our values, that would be the end of athletics at BYU. This is not going to happen …. We have a culture here that is exceptional and I’m confident it won’t happen. There is no other place like this,” he said.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) talk after the game against Kansas State in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

All binding decisions go through BYU President C. Shane Reese, to Elder Gilbert and then to the Board of Trustees — which includes the First Presidency.

He explained coaches’ salaries are internally funded and under the control of the university — and reiterated that no direct tithing is used to support BYU athletics.

“This is a good thing and a bad thing. The good thing is we use tithing for the core work of the Church,” Elder Gilbert said. “The bad thing is this could make someone say, ‘Great, we can just do whatever we want.’ But the governance remains universally tied to the Church Board of Education.”

The courage to be different

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, joins the Y's Guys podcast with Dave McCann, left, and Blaine Fowler. The podcast was released on Oct. 22, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

BYU football is building global connections this year through mentoring BYU-Pathway Worldwide students. The team has also received attention this year for having the only Jewish quarterback in college football — Jake Retzlaff — playing at BYU.

Retzlaff has said his experience around faith on campus has been transformational. Other players who are not Latter-day Saints have shared how they chose to go to BYU because they know what it stands for.

Elder Gilbert reiterated that “there’s a reason it’s BYU, and you put that name on it, and it has to mean something different. We are going to be different.”

The late President Spencer W. Kimball shared that message in his “second century address” at BYU, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gave a message to the faculty was the same, said Elder Gilbert.

“BYU will have to stand alone, and if we don’t, the rest of the world in the end will say ‘BYU who?’ … If we don’t have the courage to be different, we’ll become just another team.”