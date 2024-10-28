Menu
2025 youth theme logo, music, other resources now available

Find out how to stream the 2025 youth music album ‘Look Unto Christ’

The 2025 youth theme logo is a stained glass image of the sun's rays coming down through blue to green trees.
The 2025 youth theme logo. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards

By Mary Richards

The 2025 youth theme for young men and young women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

The theme was announced on Sept. 17. Now, additional resources have been made available for youth, their parents and leaders.

These include the logo, artwork, posters, banners, stickers and the music album “Look Unto Christ.”

The album includes seven new songs and is available for streaming on Spotify, the Church’s Children and Youth 2025 website, Gospel Library, Strive to Be YouTube channel, the Sacred Music app and Gospel Living app. Music will be shared in languages as it becomes available. The 2025 youth theme video will be released at a later time.

The music and other resources were released after the Oct. 27 worldwide broadcast for youth celebrating the light of Jesus Christ.

A poster image for the 2025 youth theme shows the stained glass image of the sun's rays pouring down to green trees with a blue background.
A poster image for the 2025 youth theme. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s website explains that each year, a youth theme is chosen to encourage, inspire and unite youth around the world who are striving to follow Jesus Christ. The theme is typically a motto or a phrase based on a scriptural passage. Songs, artwork and other materials have been created to help youth and their leaders to incorporate the theme in their activities, church meetings and personal lives.

Songs from the youth theme albums of the past few years have been streamed hundreds of millions of times in dozens of languages and in more than 200 countries, explained a news release from the Church.

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.

