Expanded opportunities for senior single missionaries, both men and women

Full-time missionary opportunities for senior single members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now expanded, for both single men and single women ages 40 and older.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have approved changes allowing single men 40 and older to now serve full-time missions and single women the same age to have increased opportunities.

For several decades, senior single sister missionaries have been able to serve in limited assignments, while senior single men previously were not called to serve full-time missions.

Effective Friday, Nov. 1, single men 40 and older may be called as full-time senior missionaries if they do not have dependent children living at home. They will be considered for a variety of assignments, including in area and mission offices, family history or other roles for which they have unique life or career experience, such as medical or legal responsibilities.

Similar to most single senior sister missionaries, single senior elders will be given an individual area of responsibility and will not serve in a companionship.

As do senior missionary couples, single senior missionaries can serve for six, 12, 18 or 23 months.

Types of missionary assignments available for senior single women ages 40 and older are being expanded, beyond current roles such as supporting local Church units, advising missions on medical matters, working in family history or serving in mission offices. Additional assignments now include responsibilities at visitors’ centers, historic sites, employment centers and other roles in area and mission offices.

“These new opportunities for our single senior members of the Church will be a blessing to them and to those they serve as they strive to follow the example of the Savior to care for their fellow man,” said Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department.

“We are grateful for these adjustments and look forward to more of our faithful members participating in building the kingdom of God as full-time missionaries,” he added. “These senior missionaries provide remarkable service using their unique skills and life experience, and their contributions are felt around the world.”

The announcement of the change to full-time missionary service for single seniors was first published Friday, Nov. 1, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In May 2021, a First Presidency letter detailed the then-expanded senior service mission opportunities at that time. Based on area presidency direction and approval, eligible members anywhere in the world may now be considered for a senior service mission.

And in the October 2023 general conference, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited more members to serve senior missions and spoke on the blessings that would follow.

Senior missionaries “are a remarkable force for good, seasoned in the Church and poised to encourage and rescue God’s children,” he said.

Those seeking to serve must meet the Church’s requirements for health and financial support. Full-time senior missionaries typically serve 40 or more hours a week and live away from home.

Bishops can initiate full-time missionary recommendations for prospective senior candidates by using the Missionary Recommendation System. Individuals wanting to learn more about the expanded service opportunities for full-time senior missionaries can visit SeniorMissionary.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.