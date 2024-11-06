Brother Robert B. Walker: How my Young Men advisers influenced my faith and provided spiritual guidance

Shortly after I was ordained a deacon in Alberta, Canada, I received a call from my Young Men adviser, Bill McBride. He invited me and some of the other deacons to a Manchester United soccer match in Calgary. He somehow knew I was passionate about soccer, and to see Manchester United play was a dream come true.

Brother Robert B. Walker of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

McBride had recently moved to Canada from Ireland with his wonderful wife, Carol. In Ireland, he was a competitive soccer player himself, and when he was 18, he met two Latter-day Saint missionaries living close to his home. They asked him to teach them how to play soccer, and McBride was curious about why two American young men decided to reside in Ireland. As they talked, he found their teachings compelling. By the fourth visit, when they taught the Word of Wisdom, McBride realized he wanted to commit to keeping the commandments and join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now, he was my Young Men adviser. The soccer match was incredible, but what stood out to me was his genuine care for the young men in our quorum. Even though I was nervous about being a deacon, his kindness made me excited to serve in the Aaronic Priesthood.

Although I don’t remember much about the match itself, I remember the stories McBride shared about his conversion and the importance of serving a mission. His lessons on Sundays and at activities filled me with conviction and love for the gospel. I knew he was genuinely interested in all of us young men, and that made a huge difference.

Over the next few years, he and another fantastic adviser, Bob Haycock, took us camping in the beautiful Canadian Rockies every month. They never let the cold — often dipping below minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit — stop us. I have so many memories of sitting around the campfire, hearing their stories and feeling their testimonies. Those moments deeply impacted my faith.

Young men and an adult leader prepare a meal on a campout. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I’ll never forget when McBride was called to be my bishop. I felt so lucky to have someone so loving and faithful guiding me. He played a huge role in preparing me for my mission and supported me through teenage ups and downs.

Even after my mission and after he had been released from his calling, he made it a point to stay in touch. He has influenced my life for 50 years.

When my wife, Joni, and I, moved with our three kids to Mesa, Arizona, Bill and Carol McBride came to visit. Watching him play soccer with my kids — Derek, Justin and McKenna — was a moment I’ll always cherish. He took the time to teach them soccer skills and talk with them about life.

When we moved to Utah, the McBrides would check in regularly, and it struck me that he never saw himself as released from his callings.

Reflecting on all this, I remember the words of President Russell M. Nelson in his April 2023 general conference message: “The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples build, lift, encourage, persuade and inspire — no matter how difficult the situation.”

I will always be grateful to Bill McBride for embodying that message. From him I learned that it is not just about the soccer games or the camping, it is about the caring and the spiritual messages that can be taught in those settings.