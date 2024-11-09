Youth around the world participate in FSY conferences to strengthen their faith

Several youth work on setting personal goals for themselves at For the Strength of Youth or FSY conference in Mexico on Aug. 23, 2024.

No matter what part of the world youth find themselves in, they all have the opportunity to learn from the same 2024 youth theme: “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” (3 Nephi 5:13).

Youth all around the world found spiritual and social connection at For the Strength of Youth conferences this last year. Below are examples of how youth have been blessed by these conferences, from South Korea to Ecuador.

Gwangju, South Korea

Honam University, in Gwangju, was the setting for a five-day and six-night FSY conference from July 29 to Aug. 2 for youth ages 14 to 17.

On the first day, youth were welcomed to the program with a remarks from President Russell M. Nelson in a prerecorded video. Elder Kyung Yeol Park, an Area Seventy in the Asia North Area, then gave his greetings as the moderator of the conference and introduced Hae-sang Jeong and Jin-ah Jeong, the steering committee chair couple. Hae-sang Jeong taught from the recently updated “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet, and encouraged youth to make choices that would bring them closer to God and to their Savior Jesus Christ.

A youth meets in Gwangju, South Korea, to begin day one of a five-day FSY conference on Monday, July 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The second day of the conference was filled with visitors from BYU–Hawaii and BYU–Pathway Worldwide, as well as 13 engineering teachers who conducted educational programs for the youth, reported the Church’s Korea Newsroom.

“Through the educational program on agency taught by Sister Non-san Kim, I realized that I am responsible for the consequences of my choices and must use them properly,” said Hye-yoon Seol from the Chungjang Ward, Gwangju Korea Stake.

Youth also participated in a dance, where several participants had memorized line dances from the FSY Korea YouTube channel.

On the third day, FSY leaders taught the youth principles from “Come, Follow Me.” Ki-moon Lee of the Gangnam 2nd Ward, Seoul Korea South Stake listened to a mission story shared by one of his leaders and felt inspired.

“I realized that faith is not something that you just build up like a stone tower, but something that you have to take interest in and nurture like a tree, and I felt the Holy Spirit,” he said. “Through this class, I changed my perspective on faith.”

An unprecedented number of youth in South Korea participate in a choir at FSY conference Aug. 1, 2024, and sing songs ranging from K-pop to hymns. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The fourth day of the conference, Aug. 1, was filled with music. An unprecedented number of youth participated in the FSY choir which sung a wide range of songs, from K-pop to hymns.

After watching the music program, Yun-woo Park of the Haeundae Ward, Busan Korea Stake, was moved by the video of youth making pottery with clay.

“The clay was not placed in the center, but instead turned around, so it looked strange. However, when it was placed in the center, it was not perfect, but it was better than the first time. We too must turn our hearts and actions to the Lord to become perfect,” he said. “I felt truly spiritual when I attended the music program meeting. Although I was not in the choir, I felt really warm and it was the best FSY meeting I had ever attended.”

Mexico City, Mexico

Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Mexico Area, speaks to hundreds of young people from the Mexico City West Coordinating Council during the FSY conference held at the El Guarda Religious Camp in the State of Mexico on Aug. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nearly 11,000 youth from various cities in Mexico all gathered together in Mexico City to participate in a five-day FSY conference in August.

It is estimated that around 5,000 volunteers participated in the execution of 16 FSY conferences held in Mexico this year, explained the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

“At the end of the sessions, we see that the young people recognize the Savior as the center of their strength,” said Virgilio González, who, along with his wife Cristina González, are the directors of the program at the national level.

Elder Sean Douglas, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, said, “FSY is not meant to be an event … it is the beginning of good habits, norms, patterns, so that when [the youth] return home, [their families] feel the power that they bring and help them to continue this: remembering that they are children of God, children of the covenant, and disciples of Christ.”

La Paz, Bolivia

Two FSY conferences were held just 91 miles outside La Paz in Bolivia — one conference from July 1-6 and July 8-13.

Representatives from the Bolivia La Paz Mission, and family history and seminary departments of the Church led activities and workshops for the youth. These activities provided spiritual, social, physical and intellectual development and a sense of belonging, reported the Church’s Bolivia Newsroom.

Following the FSY conferences, many youth shared their testimonies in their local wards and stakes. They shared the love they felt for the Savior Jesus Christ and the sweet spirit present at FSY.

Youth participants give hearts to their peers as part of an activity at a For the Strength of Youth or FSY conference, held in July 2024 just outside La Paz, Bolivia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Quito, Ecuador

In Ecuador, there were two sessions of FSY during the first two week os August 2024 in capitol of Quito.

Abigail Vite from the La Luz Ward in the Quito Ecuador Stake told the Church’s Ecuador Newsroom, “I can testify that at FSY we were taught in depth about so many topics. ... It was incredible! We learned in different ways, we learned to bear our testimonies, and I will trust that the Book of Mormon is completely true, and we will always find answers in it.”

The youth participating in these conferences were not the only people affected. Thousands of program coordinators, counselors and assistants who have participated in FSY conferences this year and in years previous are uplifited just as much as the youth are.

The news release quoted Nicolás, 25, (no last name was given) who served as a a 2024 FSY counselor. He had never attended FSY in his youth. He learned about the Church when he was 18 and served a mission, but felt the desire to experience FSY upon his return home.

“I have always heard good things, very spiritual things that strengthen my testimony. I want to get to know the Savior better through the young people,” he said.

Two youth share talents with each other as part of FSY conference held in Quito, Ecuador, in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints