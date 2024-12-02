Primary children invited to February 2025 Friend to Friend event with Elder Bednar and Primary general presidency

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, stand with a Primary class in Salt Lake City during the filming of the upcoming Friend to Friend event streaming on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Primary children, leaders and parents are invited to watch the next Friend to Friend on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, to learn about the capacity of children to share the love of Jesus through service.

The broadcast will feature Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with music, stories from children around the world, inspirational messages and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

How to watch the February 2025 Friend to Friend

The episode will be available Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, for download on Gospel Library and for streaming beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

