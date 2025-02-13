BYU Jerusalem Center to reopen

A view of Old City from the BYU Jerusalem Center in Jerusalem, Israel, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

An announcement on Feb. 13 on the BYU Jerusalem Center’s website said that the center will reopen for the 2025 spring/summer semester.

The center’s student programs were suspended in fall 2023 in response to the unrest and uncertainty in the Middle East .

Jim Kearl, assistant to the university president for the Jerusalem Center, wrote the following on the security updates section of the center’s website:

“Jerusalem has been quiet for several months, and there are strong signs of improved security throughout the Holy Land as cease-fire agreements in both Gaza and Lebanon appear to be holding.”

Kearl cited the fact that European airlines have resumed flights to Tel Aviv, and U.S. airlines will resume flights to Tel Aviv starting April 1.

The announcement also explained that hostilities are unlikely to pose risks to students living at the Jerusalem Center or while visiting important field study sites. As in the past, the center’s academic program activities will be adjusted day by day, based on evaluations of travel risk.

“There are likely to be occasional short-term flare-ups and ups and downs in the security situation as negotiations move from temporary cease-fire agreements to more permanent cessations of hostilities in Gaza and along Israel’s northern border,” Kearl said. “Nevertheless, we are confident that students who enroll in the spring/summer 2025 program will have a safe and meaningful experience.”

BYU students watch the sunset at the BYU Jerusalem Center in Jerusalem, Israel, on Saturday, April 22, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU students, faculty and their families, and service couples were withdrawn in October 2023, but some of the faculty and staff were able to return in August 2024 as Jerusalem remained secure and the population remained calm, explained the security notice.

Students who wish to apply for the program will want to be aware of possible changing conditions or program modifications and decide whether this time frame is right for them, said the program information on the center’s website.

The website also pointed out that the Jerusalem Center does not take sides in the conflicts in the Holy Land.

More information about the Jerusalem Center and the student program can be found at JC Website: https://jerusalemcenter.ce.byu.edu/