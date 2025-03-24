Sister Agneta Malm, widow of Elder Per G. Malm, dies at age 76

Elder Per G. Malm and his wife, Sister Ingred Agneta Karlsson, are photographed on Monday, April 5, 2010.

Sister Agneta Malm, wife of the late Elder Per G. Malm, died Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Gothenburg, Sweden. She was 76.

Elder Malm, who served as a General Authority Seventy from 2010 to 2016, was the first general authority to have been called from Sweden. He was serving in that capacity when he died on July 26, 2016, at age 67 after battling cancer.

Sister Malm and her husband also served as leaders of the Norway Oslo Mission from 2003 to 2006.

At the time of his call as a general authority, Elder Malm described his wife’s deep faith. “She is solidly anchored in the gospel,” he told the Church News. “She is a great example of caring for ‘the one’ and is a firm believer in the power of prayer.”

Ingrid Agneta Karlsson was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Boras, Sweden, to Arne Helge and Anna Ragnhild Maria Karlsson, who were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when Agneta was a small child.

As a youth, Agneta regularly traveled with her family more than 1,500 kilometers to the Bern Switzerland Temple. The family would camp nearby and spend their days performing ordinances.

It was at the campground during one of these temple trips that she first met Per Gosta Malm, whose family was also traveling from Sweden to attend the temple.

The two kept in contact and dated following his full-time mission service. They were married in a civil ceremony on Oct. 8, 1969, and sealed in the Bern Switzerland Temple two days later. They have eight children and many grandchildren.

While speaking at Elder Malm’s funeral, Elder Donald A. Hallstrom, then a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, noted that one cannot mention Elder Malm without mentioning Sister Malm at the same time, as they were inseparable.

Through the years, Sister Malm served in a variety of capacities in the Church, including in several ward and stake Relief Society and Young Women presidencies as well as a seminary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Primary president.

Funeral services are pending.