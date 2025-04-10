Sister Sharlene Miner: Covenant unity brings divine power

To the Relief Society, Joseph Smith said, “By union of feeling, we obtain pow’r with God.”

In my work as an emergency physician, I have learned two things about the power that comes when people unite.

Unity occurs when there is a common purpose or goal. Unity can thrive on diversity.

Sister Sharlene Miner of the Relief Society general advisory council | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Emergency departments are busy. Our care ranges from those with life-threatening illnesses and injuries, to those with minor annoyances. Amidst the busyness, however, the one thing that can instantly snap everything into focus and call for our best is someone who is really, really sick — especially if it is a child. Everyone immediately pauses their present task and unites to help the child. Unity occurs when there is a common purpose or goal.

As we come together, everyone plays a part — but they don’t play the same part. Each member of the team does what they do best. The phlebotomist puts in the IV. Two to three techs line up to perform CPR while another tech keeps time with precision, assuring those performing chest compressions change out prior to fatigue.

The respiratory therapist concentrates on the airway, breathing and ventilation. The pharmacist arrives to dispense medications that the nurses skillfully deliver. One physician performs necessary procedures while another directs and oversees resuscitative efforts. And the social worker contacts the family, responding to their needs.

Everyone in that room is trained with unique skills. As a physician, I am the last one you want to put in an IV. It is not something I do all day every day. That job is for the phlebotomist — the one most highly trained and practiced. Unity can benefit from diversity.

A handwritten copy of the original minutes of the first nine meetings of the Relief Society of Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1842 on display at the BYU L. Tom Perry Special Collections. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News archives

I recently read the minutes of the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo, 1842-1844. The thing that impressed me is the “union of feeling” these women portrayed as they answered calls to house immigrants, care for sick neighbors, mend clothing for those working on the temple, and a host of other tasks.

These calls and subsequent answers were all focused on building Zion, including the temple. Here is a small excerpt of minutes from one of those meetings:

“Sis. Jones said she would be willing to go about and solicit material, if counsel’d so to do — she also offered to board one to work on the Temple.

From general conference "It is not our common background that unites us. It is our common objective. ... The unity we seek is not to have everyone stand in the same place; it is to have everyone face in the same direction — toward Jesus Christ. We are one not because of where we’ve been but where we are striving to go, not because of who we are but who we seek to become." — Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; April 2025 general conference

“Mrs. Durfee said if the heads of the Society wished, she is willing to go abroad with a wagon & collect wool &c. for the purpose of forwarding the work.

“Mrs. Smith suggested that merchant’s wives donate material that others may be employ’d.

“Miss [Phebe M.] Wheeler— said she is willing to give any portion, or all of her time—

“Mrs. Granger willing to do anything, knit, sew, or wait on the sick, as might be most useful.

“Miss [Hannah] Ells said she had felt willing to go out and solicit donations &c.

“Mrs. Angell said she was willing to repair old clothes if necessary when new material cannot be obtain’d.

“Mrs. Smith propos’d getting wool and furnish old ladies with yarn to knit socks to supply the workme[n] on the Temple next winter.

“Sis. [Polly Knight] Stringham offered to make men’s clothes and take work on the Temple.

“Sis. [Mary] Felshaw proposes to give some soap.”

At this same meeting it was noted that: “The sisters express’d their feelings one by one an unanimous sentiment seem’d to pervade the hearts of all present, to wit, a desire to assist the forwarding the Temple and in aiding the cause of Zion.” (See “First Fifty Years of Relief Society,” 1.2.20 June 16, 1843.)

This unanimous sentiment or union of feeling came as the sisters offered their best, whether it was means, unique skills or time.

“The First Relief Society Meeting” a painting by Lynde Mott of Lehi. | Lynde Mott, Deseret News archives

So what unites us today as children of God, children of the covenant and disciples of Jesus Christ? President Russell M. Nelson stated that the gathering of Israel “is the most important thing taking place on earth today” (see Worldwide Youth Devotional, June 3, 2018).

Just as the really sick child supersedes everything else in the emergency department, the work of gathering supersedes every other interest. We need every person’s individual skills in order to build the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

As we each bring our best efforts and our unique gifts, our efforts will be multiplied, and we will work with the power of God. In so doing, we will have “union of feeling.” “Shall we not go on in so great a cause?” (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22).

— Sister Sharlene Miner is a member of the Relief Society general advisory council.