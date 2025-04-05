President Camille N. Johnson: ‘Spiritually Whole in Him’

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference. She said wholeness is born of faith in and conversion to Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Johnson’s talk summary

The Master Healer will heal all afflictions – physical and emotional – in His time. While waiting to be healed, one can be made spiritually whole in Him.

Being whole in Jesus Christ happens when exercising agency to follow Him in faith, keeping His commandments, entering a covenant relationship with Him, and enduring until returning to His presence and being healed in every way.

Faith in Jesus Christ begets hope. “Faith in Him increases my hope for healing, and that hope reinforces my faith in Jesus Christ. It is a powerful cycle.”

Through faith in Jesus Christ, all can seek to be spiritually whole while waiting and hoping for physical and emotional healing. “We can choose to be made whole by exercising our faith in Him.”

To be whole means to be complete and full, like the five wise virgins who had their lamps full with oil when the bridegroom came. Making and keeping covenants in the house of the Lord fills lamps today with the oil of conversion. Then, share His light.

Wholeness does not necessarily mean physical and emotional restoration in mortality.

“Wholeness is born of faith in and conversion to Jesus Christ and in letting the light of that conversion shine.”

Notable quotes

“I can be whole, while I wait for healing, if I am wholehearted in my relationship with Him.”

“Faith in Him increases my hope for healing, and that hope reinforces my faith in Jesus Christ. It is a powerful cycle.”

“Through our faith in Jesus Christ, we can seek to be spiritually whole while we wait and hope for physical and emotional healing.”

Who is President Johnson?

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Camille N. Johnson has served as Relief Society general president since August 2022. Before that, she served as Primary general president beginning in April 2021.

She has worked as a lawyer for more than 30 years at the Snow, Christensen & Martineau law firm, where she recently served as firm president.

She and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, presided over the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.

