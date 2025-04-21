Primary songs teach children doctrine and the truths of the gospel. This is why singing time is planned for half of Primary.

A social media post from the Primary Worldwide account invites Primary leaders to consider the following:

Think of one of your favorite Primary songs.

What pure and simple doctrine does it teach?

Does that doctrine ever come to your mind in unexpected moments?

How does its message make you feel?

The power of these simple doctrines can bless children on the days they need it, the post said. Using music to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ helps build a foundation for a lifetime of following Jesus Christ and becoming His disciples.

Techniques for teaching doctrine through music are found in ”Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church” Appendix C in the “Using Music to Teach Doctrine” section.

These include reading related scriptures that are listed with many of the songs in the "Children’s Songbook," the hymnbook and “Hymns — For Home and Church.” Music leaders can bear brief testimony of gospel truths found in the Primary song. They can use pictures, simple hand actions and object lessons as well as ask questions and invite sharing of personal experiences.

Everything in Primary should point to the Savior, said Sister Kaylene Harding, a member of the Primary general advisory council, even in times when it may not seem like that He is the focus.

For example, take “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” that can be sung to help children get the wiggles out. Children can be taught that song in a little bit different way, she said.

“With our heads, we can think of the Savior. With our shoulders, we can help bear others’ burdens like we promise to do when we’re baptized. With our knees, we can kneel to pray to our Heavenly Father. And with our toes, we can stand and walk beside our Savior,” Sister Harding said.

Continuing through the song, she said, “With our eyes, we can see Him. With our ears, we can hear Him. With our mouths, we can speak His words. And with our noses, we can point our faces towards His light.”

In this way, it’s not just a wiggle song anymore — it’s another way to find the Savior and learn about Him in Primary.

A Primary music leader in one ward was working with the children on the song, “Do As I’m Doing,” which is a fun song that can get energy out of the kids. But sometimes it can be difficult to bring back a feeling of reverence after singing such a song.

So, the leader — identified as Brother Melanson in the Primary Worldwide post — explained how he brought Jesus Christ back into what they were doing.

“I feel like if Christ was up there, He would be saying, ‘Do as I’m doing,’ right? And so I wanted to teach these kids to do as He’s doing, to follow Him.”

They changed the words at the end and sat reverently with their arms folded while they sang, “Do as He’s doing. Follow, follow Him.”

“I could really feel the Spirit coming into the room, and I felt that it was a really good lesson for the kids to learn that, that’s what we are trying to do, just do as He’s doing every single day,” the music leader said.

Related Story Primary general presidency: The power of Primary music at church and home

Using the new hymns and songs

The new hymns available digitally in the “Hymns — For Home and Church” collection feature many songs that children may already know.

They are suitable for sacrament meeting, and singing the hymns that children know can be a great way to help them know that sacrament meeting is their meeting too, explained Primary Worldwide.

These five songs from the latest release of hymns are especially great for singing with children during Primary singing time or class:

Related Story Primary general presidency: How music moves families toward greater spirituality

Children’s songs also bless adults

Sister Lorena Darnell, a ward missionary and service missionary in the Salt Lake Highland Stake, has served in Primary for over 50 years.

The most important thing she likes about Primary is the music.

“I remember Sister Judd, our music leader, and how she taught us songs and how she made us feel when she taught us the songs,” she said.

She finds herself thinking of Primary songs a lot. She said that sometimes when she gets frustrated with people, instead of saying something, she sings the song lyrics, “Jesus said love everyone, treat them kindly too. When your heart is filled with love, others will love you.”

She also loves learning the new songs for children that have been released in each batch of new hymns.

“I use Primary songs, even though I’m a great-grandma, to help me live the gospel better,” she said.