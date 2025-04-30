Brother J. Scott Nixon: Like the man with palsy, how to include everyone in youth activities

Left, Zach Carter helps Dakota “D.J.” Parker, with assistance from Robby Carter, right, during a hike at Kanarra Falls, just south of Cedar City, Utah, in July 2016.

I recently encountered a mother of a young man who expressed concern about her son’s diminishing interest with participating in youth activities.

J. Scott Nixon is a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She explained that he cannot participate in many of the activities, including an upcoming camp, because of physical limitations. His perception was that those planning the activities did not care about him. The young man did not expect the other young men to change everything to accommodate him.

However, he still wanted to go camping, even if it wasn’t possible for him to participate in every activity, such as the all-day hike. The mother was concerned that her son’s waning interest in participation might lead to inactivity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

My first thought after hearing the situation was the beautiful story found in Luke 5 about the man with palsy who was unable to enter the crowded place where the Savior was teaching.

Several of his friends made a hole in the roof so they could lower the man on his bed to where Christ could minister to him. It took multiple individuals to make that happen. It took creativity and coordination, but it happened, and the man was brought to the Savior.

Consider what you could do within your quorums and classes to help everyone be involved and play an active role.

The man with palsy is lowered into the room to be healed by Jesus in a Bible video. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I shared with this mother a website that might help the leaders and youth in her ward: disability.churchofjesuschrist.org. I also encouraged her to communicate with her son, a member of the bishopric, and other adult leaders and youth involved with the young men. They may not be aware of available options, such as having a family member attend the camp and attend to his needs while still allowing him to participate in the activities. Quorum presidencies could also be asked to suggest variations on activities that would allow this young man to join in the fun.

The key to success is open communication between everyone and a willingness to not only listen to the needs of the young man but also work together on a plan that will achieve the objectives of the youth group and still permit each young man to be as involved as possible.

Frequently, we can find opportunities for other youths to minister to their peers in a loving and caring way. These experiences can have life-changing implications for our youth. Take time to deliberately invite the youth to minister to others.

Right, Zach Carter helps Dakota “D.J.” Parker during a hike at Kanarra Falls, just south of Cedar City, Utah, in July 2016. | Provided by Tanalyn Parker

The Mount Mahogany 6th Ward in Pleasant Grove, Utah, knows how to do this. Quorum member Dakota “D.J.” Parker lives with cerebral palsy and muscle spasticity, but loves being in the outdoors with other young men in his ward.

When they planned a high adventure activity, D.J. and his parents, Matt and Tanalyn Parker, met with the ward and Young Men leadership and other quorum members to discuss how best to involve D.J. in the activities. This required Matt and other leaders or young men walking side-by-side or in front and back of D.J. on the hikes. There were moments when he was literally carried on the backs of others.

Reflecting on the incredible experience everyone had during this activity, Tanalyn Parker said, “Inclusion isn’t a charity or a special service. It’s about recognizing that each person already belongs — not because of what they can or can’t do — but because they are a child of God. Our role is to offer support and see the person, not the disability. Inclusion invites empathy, compassion, and Christlike love. It can strengthen the entire group.”

As we plan camps and other activities for our youth, let’s remember that through open and honest communication between parents/caregivers, leaders and youth, we can find solutions to the unique challenges we may have in our quorums.

— Brother J. Scott Nixon is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.