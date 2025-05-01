Sister Jill Jolley, wife of emeritus general authority, dies at 86

Sister Jill Jolley and Elder J. Kent Jolley are pictured in 1997, the year he was called as a General Authority Seventy.

Sister Jill Waldram Leishman Jolley, wife of Elder J. Kent Jolley, died April 22, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. She was 86.

Sister Jolley served alongside her husband as he served as a General Authority Seventy from 1997 to 2003. The two also served as leaders of the Texas Corpus Christi Mission from 1991 to 1994 and as president and matron of the São Paulo Brazil Temple from 2003 to 2006.

Her obituary states that she “had a heart for service and a deep love for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Born on July 10, 1938, to Owen and Venese Leishman, Sister Jolley grew up on a farm in Moody Creek outside of Rexburg, Idaho, with four brothers.

She met her husband, J. Kent Jolley, in a U.S. government class at Ricks College. “She was quiet and unassuming, but it was obvious she had strong commitment toward the gospel,” Elder Jolley said in an Ensign article after he was called as a general authority.

During a devotional address at BYU–Idaho in 2008, Elder Jolley spoke of going to her family’s farm during haying season shortly after their first meeting and finding another interested suitor there. Her “wise and a little shorthanded” father handed them both a pitchfork.

Elder Jolley commented that he was glad her father didn’t require him to work 14 years, like Jacob did for Rachel. “Had it been required, I would have complied. She is a gem, and I love her dearly,” Elder Jolley said.

The two were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on Nov. 22, 1957, and are the parents of seven children.

After Elder Jolley completed his education in Washington, D.C., the two settled in Rexburg, where they continued to raise children and, eventually, cattle.

Sister Jolley served in a variety of callings, including as a teacher, Relief Society president, Primary music leader and temple worker.

Her obituary explains that she made her home a place of love and refuge where family and faith brought her joy.

In his conference address in October 1997, Elder Jolley expressed gratitude for his “sweet companion” who “has always been an example of unwavering faith who has stood at my side as an equal companion and a sustaining influence.”

She is survived by her husband, J. Kent Jolley, and six of their seven children: Ann Jolley, Mindy (Grant) Taylor, Elaine Shipley, Lesa (Ryan) Jackson, Jeff (Jared) Jolley and Jenny (Jordan) Nielson; brothers, Terry (Sandra) Leishman and Bron (Chris) Leishman; and 20 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

She is preceded in death by her son Mark Jolley; son-in-law Kurt Shipley; brothers Garth and Scott; and her parents, Owen and Venese Leishman.

The funeral was held on Monday, April 28, in Rexburg.