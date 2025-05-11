Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, reads a scripture with a young man after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2025.

During the 2024 NFL season, Britain Covey and other Philadelphia Eagles players formed a tight bond with one another through their faith in God.

Team members of different faiths and backgrounds developed spiritual camaraderie by sharing inspiring Bible verses, uplifting videos or other religious messages with one another, “something to brighten the day,” said Covey, a wide receiver and punt return specialist.

Sometimes players even engaged in discussions about Bible verses, posing questions to each other before collaboratively seeking answers.

Philadelphia went on to win Super Bowl LIX by defeating the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, on Feb. 9.

“The Eagles were a very faith-centered team last year. We had a lot of guys on the team that were believing, and we would text each other before the game. We would always share a scripture and say a prayer,” said Covey, who served in the Chile Rancagua Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) in action during the NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Falcons won 22-21. | Chris Szagola, Associated Press

“It was nice to be around other like-minded guys that respect each other’s faith. That’s what I think this whole thing is about — encouraging people in their own faith journeys."

Covey is no longer a Philadelphia Eagle. The former University of Utah star signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the franchise announced on May 5.

Covey was a 2024 Pro Bowl alternate after leading the league in punt returns (averaging 14.4 yards on 29 punts) during the 2023 NFL season. Injuries to his shoulder and neck limited him to five games last season.

“I absolutely loved everything about my time in Philadelphia, but I think there was a mutual understanding that we loved our time and the next step was kind of inevitable,” he said. “It’s possible at the end of my career I could go back and I would absolutely love that.”

But before the 5-foot-8 speedster plays a down for the Rams, Covey will be honored for living his faith and serving others in the Philadelphia community.

Interfaith Philadelphia, a 21-year-old nonprofit organization that works to promote inter-religious understanding among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the Philadelphia region, will present Covey with the 2025 Dare to Understand Award in a ceremony on May 15.

The event will be held in person at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Philadelphia and streamed online. Covey’s former Eagles’ teammate Laekin Vakalahi, also a returned Latter-day Saint missionary, will be in attendance.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) lholds up his son,, Nelson Jude, as his wife Leah, left, looks on prior to game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. | Chris Szagola, Associated Press

Having joined his new team in Los Angeles, Covey will not attend in-person but hopes to join the event by Zoom. He is grateful for the recognition.

“Faith, when exercised in the right way, brings out the best in humanity,” he said. “I believe that belief in a higher power usually brings out the best in people and moves people to do things for others that they wouldn’t naturally be pushed to do. So I am an advocate of faith in all areas.”

Standing tall

This is the 13th year Interfaith Philadelphia has honored individuals and organizations that champion the work of interfaith engagement and understanding differences. This year’s theme is “Stand Tall,” said Mary-Anne Smith, communications director for Interfaith Philadelphia.

“We decided to honor Britain Covey this year because he is someone who has shown himself to stand tall as a person and in his faith — on and off the field — throughout his time in Philadelphia,” she said. “He lives his faith by sharing his values through his actions and his interactions with people in the Philadelphia community. He’s been very gracious with his time. He inspires others. He has encouraged his teammates to live in their own space and stand tall. We thought that was awesome.”

Former Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Kellen Moore, left; Eagles' backup quarterback Tanner McKee, center; former wide receiver and kick/punt returner Britain Covey; and offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi, right; pose with family at a Giving Machine event in December 2024 in Pennsylvania. | Courtesy Kate Sookhoo

Kate Sookhoo, a Latter-day Saint, serves on the Interfaith Philadelphia board and as director of communication for the Church’s Philadelphia Coordinating Council. She said Covey has been “a light in the community in a lot of good ways.”

“He is out and about, very active and open about practicing his faith,” Sookhoo said. “What impressed Interfaith Philadelphia was that he is in an environment where he could fly under the radar, but he’s chosen not to.”

Covey is an advocate of protecting religious freedom and respecting the beliefs of all people because Heavenly Father loves all of His children.

“God makes Himself manifest to everyone in their lives,” he said. “I think it’s so important to protect faith and the right to worship in this country and around the world. And not only that, but to respect, honor and help people.”

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) reacts to the win following the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) | Chris Szagola, AP

Church service

During Covey’s three seasons with the Eagles, he and his wife, Leah Covey, were active in the Independence Ward of the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Stake, where he served as an adviser in the Young Men organization.

When their schedules permitted, Britain went out to do missionary work with the full-time elders while Leah went with the sisters. They also fed the missionaries when it was possible.

Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, poses for a picture with missionaries after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2025. | Provided by Justin Harding

One Friday night last January, while the Eagles were in the NFL playoffs, Covey spoke at a large devotional gathering. Justin Harding, who served as president of the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission from 2021 to 2024, said Covey spoke “clearly and powerfully” about the doctrine of Christ, the importance of baptism and the blessings of membership in Christ’s Church. He told faith-inspiring experiences from his missionary days and time with the Eagles. Many were touched by his message and the Spirit in the meeting.

“The event helped raise the profile of the Church in the area,” Harding wrote in an email to the Church News.

Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, left, poses for a picture with new friends after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2025. | Provided by Justin Harding

Covey could have ducked out quickly after the devotional, but he stayed and spent meaningful time with people, including one young man in a wheelchair.

“While Britain is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he is comfortable inviting others into his circle of belief and giving them space to share their beliefs,” Harding wrote. “He recognizes that as a public sports figure, a duty and a responsibility rests upon him to be a good role model, and the fact that he is willing to do that while staying true to his personal religious convictions is impressive.”

Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, left, fist bumps a young man after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2025. | Provided by Justin Harding

Covey has learned that sharing the gospel in natural, normal ways begins with two things — example and relationship. “Those are the two of the best forms. That’s a boring answer, but it’s true,” he said with a smile.

Covey also likes to focus on the difference between the world’s idea of happiness and the peace the Savior offers.

“There is a big misconception in the world that life is all about going and doing what makes you happy,” he said. “Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father offer peace ... and I think a lot of people yearn for that peace through the waves of life. They need something that can ground them, be an anchor to them, because happiness comes and goes, but peace remains regardless of your circumstances. So that is what I focus on with people — the peace that Jesus Christ brings me."