Brother John G. Bytheway: Step up to the ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide

Youth of the Herriman Utah Pioneer Stake hold copies of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

Doing the right things in the right order is very important.

Brother John G. Bytheway is a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For example, “Ready, fire, aim,” could be downright dangerous.

“Rinse, repeat, lather” could be embarrassing once you walk out the door.

“Open, shake well,” would make a mess.

The same is true when it comes to making choices in our spiritual lives. When young people have questions about media standards, dress standards or dating standards, turning them to the “For The Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” is Step Three. We shouldn’t skip teaching steps one and two.

Strive to “Hear Him.” Be willing to "Let God Prevail.” Open and read the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

Step One: ‘Hear Him’

President Russell M. Nelson warned, “In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost” (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018).

He later said, “I renew my plea for you to do whatever it takes to increase your spiritual capacity to receive personal revelation. ... In those two words — “Hear Him”— God gives us the pattern for success, happiness, and joy in this life. We are to hear the words of the Lord, hearken to them, and heed what He has told us! (“Hear Him,” April 2020).

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2018. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Step Two: ‘Let God Prevail’

A few months later, President Nelson emphasized another step in the sequence:

“The very name of Israel refers to a person who is willing to let God prevail in his or her life. That concept stirs my soul! The word willing is crucial to this interpretation of Israel. We all have our agency. We can choose to be of Israel, or not. We can choose to let God prevail in our lives, or not” (“Let God Prevail,” October 2020).

President Nelson taught us that “Israel” isn’t just a people, or a place, it is an attitude. A willing and obedient attitude is vital as we open our “For the Strength of Youth” guide and prepare to make important daily choices and long-term life choices.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of this sequence when he said the Lord is not saying, “Do whatever you want” or make your choices “based on personal preference or what is convenient or popular.”

“He is saying, ‘Let God prevail.’ He is saying, ‘Come, follow me.’ He is saying, ‘Live in a holier, higher, more mature way’” (“Jesus Christ is the Strength of Youth,” October 2022).

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about principles in the For the Strength of Youth standards guide in Bogotá, Colombia, in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When we are trying to let God prevail, we will not be asking, “What will God permit?” Instead, we will be asking, “What would God prefer?” When youth are striving to “Hear Him” and are willing to “Let God Prevail,” they have the right mindset for step three.

Step Three: Open and read the guide

Cover of the new “For the Strength of Youth” guide. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As you read this inspired guide, youth will notice less focus on rules and more on reasons. There are fewer minimums of behavior, more doctrines of discipleship. Clearly the guide is “next level.” These three steps help us realize that we are being asked to take a “step up” in receiving personal revelation and taking personal responsibility.

As you read, prayerfully consider the questions contained in the guide, such as, “Does what I watch, read and listen to invite good thoughts?” (see “Walk in God’s Light”), “Am I honoring my body as a sacred gift from God?” (see “Your Body is Sacred”) and “Am I living my life in a higher and holier way?” (see “Make Inspired Choices”) The Lord will answer your prayers when you sincerely ask.

Important life choices lie ahead. Leaders and parents can help young people know what to do and how to do it in the right order. Learn to “Hear Him,” be willing to “Let God Prevail,” then choose the right.

— Brother John G. Bytheway is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.