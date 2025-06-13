Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

NBA Finals: Learn about the Latter-day Saint returned missionary on Oklahoma City’s roster

After starting his professional career with the Toronto Raptors, former University of Utah center Branden Carlson joined the Thunder and played in 32 games during the regular season

Former Utah Ute and current Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) runs into the lane as the Jazz and Thunder play in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center on Friday, February 21, 2025. The Thunder won 130-107. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is on the roster of a team playing in the NBA Finals.

Branden Carlson, who served in the England Manchester Mission, is a rookie center for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder currently trail the Indiana Pacers 2-1 in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday evening.

Carlson, of South Jordan, Utah, has yet to play during the NBA playoffs but saw action in 32 games for Oklahoma City during the regular season. His best performance came in a win over New Orleans on April 13, when he played 39 minutes, scored 26 points and recorded 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

The 7-foot, 220-pound Carlson signed with Oklahoma City in November 2024. He started his rookie season in the NBA G League with Raptors 905, the affiliate team of the Toronto Raptors.

Carlson, 25, had a standout collegiate career at the University of Utah, where he became the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Over 145 games, with 139 starts, the former all-Pac-12 center scored 1,874 career points, the fifth highest in program history. Additionally, he pulled down 842 rebounds as a Ute, with his 618 defensive rebounds placing him fourth in school history.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) high-fives fans after the Utah Utes' 74-54 victory over the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the NIT quarterfinal game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Related Stories
How former BYU star Travis Hansen found purpose beyond basketball in faith, service
How New Year’s advice from President Nelson continues to resonate with NBA player Sam Merrill
NBA All-Stars package thousands of boxes for people in need during day of service in Salt Lake City
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed