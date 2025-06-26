Menu
Members

From four to thousands: The first stake in central African country of Cameroon is organized

The first stake in Yaoundé, Cameroon, shows that the gospel is spreading across the world

From left, Nvomo Alma, Kitombo Bifouma Abdonia Bibicha and Sonia Ndo take a photo together outside the building where the Yaoundé Cameroon Stake — the first stake in Cameroon — was organized on June 1, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sophie Jaglowski Runyan
By Sophie Jaglowski Runyan

Beginning in 1993 with four brothers, membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cameroon has grown and established its first stake in the African country.

Read this article in Portuguese:


Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and Elder Charden Ndinga, Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, organized the members on June 1, reported Africa Newsroom.

While organizing the stake, Elder Pieper proclaimed in the nation’s capitol of Yaoundé that “from this day and forevermore, this stake will be a standard where the light of God will extend to all of Cameroon and beyond. It will be a light to this nation.”

Dressed in white robes, choir members filled the room with song during the first stake conference in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This historical landmark for Cameroon shows that the gospel is spreading throughout the world, said President Pascal Thierry Onana, the newly sustained stake president of the Yaoundé Cameroon Stake.

On Jan. 3, 1993, four brothers with the mission president started worshipping in Cameroon. Later that year, a branch was established and recognized by the government. Thirty members had been baptized by that time and sacrament attendance was near 100.

Nine hundred members attended the stake organization in-person. There are 3,327 Latter-day Saints in the country, according to the Church. The members have been divided into five wards and four branches across the country.

“The organization has changed, but our work remains the same: to reach out, to serve, to bless and to strengthen,” Elder Pieper said.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather on June 1, 2025, for the organization of the Yaoundé Cameroon Stake — the first stake conference Cameroon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
