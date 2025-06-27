Suggestions for Primaries — large and small — for the annual sacrament meeting presentation

With the direction of the bishop, the children’s sacrament meeting presentation is normally held during the fourth quarter of the year.

This is an opportunity for Primary children of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to present what they and their families have learned from “Come, Follow Me” and sing the Primary songs they have learned during the year.

The Primary presidency and music leader prayerfully plan the presentation. The bishopric gives direction. Children may sing, give talks and share stories, scriptures or testimonies (see General Handbook 12.1.6).

Related Story Invitation to a Primary presentation brings a father back to Church and a family sealed together

In a large Primary, there might not be enough time for every child to testify alone. A post on the Primary Worldwide social media account explained that some children might be invited to testify in small groups — such as singing a song or reciting a scripture or prophetic quote all together.

In a small Primary, consider ways in which family members can participate with their children, said another post from Primary Worldwide. One family could sing a song while another family could share experiences. The youth, ward choir and even the congregation may sing some songs with the children.

Two members of the Primary general advisory council, Sister Temutisa M. Maile and Sister Kathleen F. Kelly, gave some more advice for smaller Primaries.

Said Sister Maile, “Branches or wards can also be combined for the presentation. By prayerfully considering the abilities and needs of your Primary children, you can create a wonderful experience for them regardless of the size of the group.”

Sister Kelly said regardless of the size of the Primary, children are great teachers and can point others to the Savior and His teachings.

“As you begin to prepare for the sacrament meeting presentation this year, remember the words of Isaiah: ‘And a little child shall lead them’ (Isaiah 11:6)‚” she said.

“Come, Follow Me” Appendix C instructs: “As you plan the presentation, think of ways it can help the congregation focus on the Savior and His teachings.”

The General Handbook explains that the presentation may take all or part of the meeting time after the sacrament — and because of the sacredness of sacrament meeting, the presentation should not include visuals, costumes or media presentations.

Sister Kathryn W. Godderidge and Sister Kathleen L. Miner of the Primary general advisory council shared some of the experiences they have had as they have attended sacrament meeting presentations.

Sister Miner said one presentation she went to that she enjoyed was one where the children shared their talks that they had given in Primary during the year.

“They had assigned the children a week of what they were studying in ‘Come, Follow Me’ to give a talk on it,” she said. “For the presentation, they gave the talk and what they had learned from their scripture reading during the year.”

Sister Godderidge said she loves when the children have the time to be able to bear personal testimony and experiences of Jesus Christ.

“It is wonderful when the Holy Ghost can come and bear witness of the children’s personal and wonderful testimonies during the presentation,” she said.

Added Sister Miner, “We hope that as you are thinking of your presentations, you give children the opportunity to bear testimony of experiences they’ve had and of things they’ve learned during the year.”

Additional videos will be coming on the Primary Worldwide Instagram and Facebook accounts with additional counsel and suggestions for the Primary sacrament meeting presentation.