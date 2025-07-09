From left: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area; the Rev. Kinyamba Lunge Armand, secretary general of the National Council of Religions for Peace; and Cheikh Abdallah Mangala, president of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Religions for Peace, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in June 2025.

In a quiet but historic meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the National Council of Religions for Peace sat side by side — joining in a shared mission to lift and bless God’s children, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2025, formalizing a collaborative effort to promote peace, increase interfaith understanding and serve individuals and families.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa Central Area, signed the memorandum on behalf of the Church. Cheikh Abdallah Mangala, president of the National Council of Religions for Peace Executive Committee, represented the council.

In 2022, Sheikh Mangala presented a gift to Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Christofferson explained that the gift had “two hands clasped together, which truly represents the whole basis of these kinds of relationships. We join together to do as much good as we possibly can.”

The memorandum builds on that relationship forged years ago. The agreement outlines four major goals:

Strengthen humanitarian and educational programs.

Promote interfaith dialogue and brotherhood.

Mobilize resources to alleviate human suffering.

Train faith leaders in spiritual diplomacy and cooperation.

While not legally binding, the document shows a shared commitment to values that run deeper than a pen on paper: peace, mutual respect and discipleship.

From left, the Rev. Thérèse Bimpa Abulukayi, coordinator of the Women and Children Faith Network; Cheikh Abdallah Mangala, president of the National Council of Religions for Peace executive committee; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Africa Central Area; the Rev. Kinyamba Lunge Armand, secretary general of the National Council of Religions for Peace; Isis Kangudie Mana, National Council of Religions for Peace communicator; and Col. Ntembi Essaie, of the Salvation Army, are pictured at the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representatives from several religious groups attended the signing, including Col. Ntembi Essaie of the Salvation Army; the Rev. Kinyamba Lunge Armand, National Council of Religions for Peace secretary general; and the Rev. Thérèse Bimpa Abulukayi, coordinator of the Women and Children Faith Network.

Though each came with a different background, they all shared desires to help, bless and serve.

The Church has offered access to several of its key humanitarian programs — including service projects, clean water initiatives, and maternal and newborn care training. The National Council of Religions for Peace will serve as a bridge to connect these efforts with other religious organizations and partners throughout the country.

From left: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area; the Rev. Kinyamba Lunge Armand, secretary general of the National Council of Religions for Peace; and Cheikh Abdallah Mangala, president of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Religions for Peace, sign the memorandum of understanding in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the Church in the Africa Central Area, the agreement marks an important step forward in working side by side with other believers. It reflects what President Russell M. Nelson taught when he invited Saints to “build bridges of cooperation instead of walls of segregation.”

In a nation that has seen both conflict and resilience, the small meeting room in Kinshasa became a place of hope — a reminder that faith, when united with action, can change lives, families and even an entire nation.