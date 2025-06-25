Video: Simple ways to ‘Love, Share and Invite’

A new "Love, Share and Invite" video features Church leaders recounting simple member invitations that lead to the leaders' own conversions. The leaders include — pictured from left to right and from top row to the bottom — Elder Patrick Kearon, Sister Tracy Y. Browning and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Elder Jörg Klebingat and Takashi Wada; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, Elders Yoon Hwan Choi and Elder Edward Dube.

A new video summarizes leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recounting how simple member invitations contributed to their respective conversions.

The two-minute video — dubbed a “mash-up,” since it is built from clips of longer videos from many of the same and other Church leaders — features Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, eight General Authority Seventies and two general presidency counselors in Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women.

It also highlights a variety of simple invitations — to attend worship services, to accept a ride to church meetings, to join a family in their home, to enjoy a meal together or to participate in a youth conference or even just play ping pong.

The eight General Authority Seventies in the video are Elders Yoon Hwan Choi, Ahmad S. Corbitt, Edward Dube, Ricardo P. Giménez, Mathias Held, Jörg Klebingat, Hugo E. Martinez and Takashi Wada.

The featured video and accompanying videos of individuals speaking of invitations leading to their conversions are part of a current emphasis on gospel sharing planned over the next several weeks. Leaders and members can use the videos, social media posts and updated resources at share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org as examples of and inspiration for simple acts of loving, sharing and inviting.

The videos are available on the “Love, Share and Invite Stories” page in the Media Library of ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the “Living the Gospel of Jesus Christ” channel at YouTube.com. The videos can be easily shared via social media platforms and via direct links and embed codes.

In the featured video, Elder Kearon recalls being rather reluctant at first to accept an invitation by the father of the family he was staying with to attend church meetings — and later a little disappointed when arriving at what was called the stake center. “I was expecting a meal,” he said.

Sister Browning, Sister Spannaus, Elder Dube and Elder Wada speak of invitations to attend church meetings — Sister Browning’s invitation coming from her mother and Sister Spannaus’ including an offer to be picked up along with her sister.

An invitation to a meal was a catalyst for Elder Martinez’s family to be introduced to the gospel, while Elder Klebingat was welcomed several times by a family into their home. Elder Corbitt was invited to youth conference — “I didn’t know what that was,” he admitted.

And Elders Giménez, Choi and Wada single out invitations to play ping pong as key early invitations from member friends.

Several leaders speak of feelings and impressions once at church meetings and activities. Sister Browning says she “immediately recognized I was someplace different,” and Sister Spannaus acknowledges Latter-day Saints and their “great job trying to be our friends.”

One of the things that impressed Elder Corbitt the most was “the happiness and joy of the people,” he recounts.

Adds Elder Dube: “I felt the goodness of being there.”

And Elder Choi relates meeting “a kind girl” — who later became his wife.

Invitations, interactions and learnings led to conversions. “At that point, I knew I should follow the Savior,” Elder Wada remembers.

Elder Held speaks of having to delay an invitation from Latter-day Saint friends, telling them “We’re going to be a little late because we’re going to be baptized.”

Elder Kearon says he’s often asked how many times he was invited to be baptized, estimating it to be at least 15 times. “But I’m so deeply grateful,” he added, “for they didn’t give up.”

The video concludes with a reminder: “The Savior loved, shared and invited. And so can we.”