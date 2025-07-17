Names of Latter-day Saint youth, leaders who died following bus accident in Lesotho released

Community members grieve during a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Maputsoe Branch young women’s church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision.

MAPTUSOE, Lesotho — A memorial was held on Wednesday, July 16, in Maputsoe, Lesotho, to honor those who died in a bus accident on Saturday, June 21.

The young women and their leaders were traveling to a gathering of other young women from the Maseru Lethoso District of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Six additional youth and leaders remain hospitalized. Eleven others are home and recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

The presidency of the Africa South Area released a statement on Thursday, July 17, with the names of all those who died in the accident.

Full Church News coverage of Wednesday’s memorial and the combined funeral that is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, is forthcoming.

Full statement from Africa South Area presidency

“It is with much sadness that we share the names of the 10 Latter-day Saints from the Maputsoe Lesotho Branch and their two drivers who passed away in the tragic multi-vehicle accident on Saturday, June 21, 2025, near Maputsoe while traveling to a Church Young Women activity. Government authorities have positively identified each person.

Sebongile Bongi Moteletsane, female, 12

Nthabiseng Motabola, female, 13

Lerato Lets’ase, female, 14

Masechaba Komane, female, 15

Nthabeleng Francina Lebina, female, 15

Omphile Denise Lephakha, female, 16

Realeboha Matsau, female, 16

Nthabiseng Posholi, female, 24 (branch Young Women president)

Sharin Molaoa Lieketso, female, 24, (branch Young Women presidency counselor)

Tephane Victor Mokhakala, male, 28

Poloko Sekhonyana, male, 33

Mokhethi Molateli, female, 33 (wife of the branch president)

Daniel Molateli, male, 35 (branch president)

Majobo Agie Moteletsane, female, 39

“The Church also sends its deepest sympathies to the families of the two victims who were in the other vehicle, and our prayers are with them.

“A memorial service was held yesterday, Wednesday, July 16, to honor and pay tribute to the deceased.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a joint funeral service on Saturday, July 19, open to all. Individual graveside services will follow, according to the families’ wishes.

“The Church of Jesus Christ continues to provide help and support to the families of all involved.

“We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who are grieving. We honor the lives of those who have passed and pray that all may feel the comforting peace and healing power of our Savior Jesus Christ during this time of sorrow.

“We are grateful for the love and concern from people around the world for all who are affected by this tragedy. We look to our faith in the Savior Jesus Christ, who can heal our broken hearts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with our dear friends who were injured and are now on the path to recovery. We pray for their healing, strength, and comfort.”

Africa South Area Presidency

Carlos A. Godoy

Denelson Silva

Vaiangina Sikahema