Members of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Salt Lake Valley describe preparing floats for the 2025 Days of '47 parade in a Church News video titled "Be Pioneers Today."

Celebrating the 2025 theme “Pioneer Spirit — Pioneer Strong," the annual Days of ’47 Float Preview Party welcomed the community for an up-close look at this year’s parade floats and the creative teams behind them. The free event offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship and imagination that bring Utah’s pioneer legacy to life.

Stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the Salt Lake Valley are among those who create floats for the Days of ’47 Pioneer Day parade. For the 2025 parade, 19 stakes have floats in the parade.

In Church News video “Be Pioneers Today,” representatives of two of the stakes — West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake and the South Jordan Utah Highland Park Stake — explain how they created their stakes’ floats.