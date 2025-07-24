Elder Kevin S. Hamilton speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As the first light of dawn peeked over the Wasatch Mountains on Thursday, July 24, casting a golden-pink hue across the Salt Lake Valley, hundreds of Utahns gathered at a church meetinghouse for the Sunrise Service — a reverent beginning to the state’s annual Days of ’47 celebration.

The sun rises over the Salt Lake Valley prior to the Days of '47 Sunrise Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Before the floats, marching bands and cheering crowds of the parade, this sacred morning moment paid tribute to those whose sacrifices laid the foundation of the faith and community celebrated each July.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Family History Department, was this year’s keynote speaker.

“On this pioneer day in 2025,” he said with emotion, “I am deeply grateful for my pioneer heritage, for my ancestors that came to this valley. I am deeply grateful for the pioneers on the Africa continent and other continents. I testify that Jesus is the Christ. This is His Church.”

The service blended patriotism, personal testimony, pioneer heritage and powerful music, and it reminded attendees that following Jesus Christ was the top priority for the pioneers — and He still is for many today.

Attendees walk into a Salt Lake City, Utah chapel before the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Global pioneers, united in Christ

The themes of sacrifice, faith and remembering Christ’s hand were woven throughout the service, which included musical numbers in addition to Elder Hamilton’s message.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy, speaks at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Elder Hamilton shared vivid stories of modern pioneers — not from the American frontier, but from Africa. He recounted the story of Willie and Lily Binene, faithful converts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who helped establish a thriving Church community without full-time missionaries.

The Binenes are included in Saints, Volume 4.

Luputa, Democratic Republic of the Congo now has a stake and a growing membership — established before they had full-time missionaries.

Elder Hamilton spoke of Gabin Mendene from the country of Gabon, who, while studying in Belgium, was baptized into the Church. He eventually worked to become a missionary of the Church, called to the Brussels Belgium Mission, where Elder Hamilton was serving at the time as mission president.

Due to visa issues, Mendene was never able to serve his mission and was sent back to Gabon.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Returning to a country without an organized Church, he began holding meetings in his home. Without the presence of the Church, he relied on a few general conference DVDs and a single pair of garments, which he would hand wash each night.

“These Saints in Africa in 2025 are true pioneers in every sense of the word,” Elder Hamilton said. “They are the same as the Saints in 1847. They move forward with faith because they believe and trust God.”

He reminded listeners that pioneer spirit is not bound by time or place.

Attendees listen during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Honoring ancestors and country

Members of the Mormon Battalion Association lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

The program also included presentations from members of the Sons and Daughters of Utah Pioneers, who highlighted the legacy of early settlers and their values of perseverance, integrity and sacrifice.

Greg Christofferson, who helped with the posting of the colors, said, “I have six, seven generations back in pioneer ancestry, but I really appreciated what Elder Hamilton talked about — modern pioneers, especially those in Africa.”

Tom Griggs says a prayer before posting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Tom Griggs, who led the Pledge of Allegiance added, “It gives me the opportunity to help honor those great men, women and children that sacrificed so much to move west, and also the people who protect our freedoms today.”

A sacred start to celebration

Ellie Simmons, center, is recognized during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is joined by attendants of the Days of '47 royalty, Jaquelyn Bazinet, right, and Megan Haynie, left. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Ellie Simmons, this year’s Days of ’47 queen, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring the Savior into the festivities.

“I believe that putting Christ before anything else is so important,” she said. “It was by the grace of God that the pioneers were even able to cross the plains. So by doing this sacred service, we’re able to recognize Jesus Christ and commemorate Him and remember all the things that He did for us.”

Attendees leave the Days of '47 Sunrise Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Emily Sanders from North Idaho shared about her grandmother, the first Latter-day Saint in her family.

“We have no Utah pioneer heritage, but I loved how the service reminded me of my grandma and how brave they all were to be the first ones,” she said.

The Sanders' family listens to the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

Her son, Henry Sanders, added, “The music gave me chills the whole time. That was my favorite part.”

Robert Perrington of Taylorsville, Utah, said that he felt proud to be a Utahn. “The Salt Lake sunrise is something that cannot be explained — it’s felt.”

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is sung by Christian Affleck, left, and Jensen Diedrich, right, at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News

The event closed by singing Come, Come Ye Saints, as the sunlight rose over a city founded by pioneers 178 years ago today, the sacrifice, faith and testimony of those pioneers shone above all else.