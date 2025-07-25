Brother Thomas E. Mullen: 4 hinge points in the Church’s Children and Youth Program

President Gordon B. Hinckley said: “Have you ever noticed a large gate in a farm fence? As you open it or close it there appears to be very little movement at the hinge. But there is great movement at the perimeter” (“Small Acts Lead to Great Consequences,” April 1984 general conference).

Similarly, President Thomas S. Monson taught, “The gate of history swings on small hinges, and so do people’s lives” (“Three Gates To Open,” BYU devotional, Nov. 14, 2006).

At the dedication of the Rome Italy Temple in 2019, President Russell M. Nelson said: “This is a hinge point in the history of the Church. Things are going to move forward at an accelerated pace of which this is a part.”

As we look back over the past five years since the beginning of the Church’s Children and Youth Program, we can see many hinge points that are helping young people move forward at an accelerated pace. I will focus on four:

1. Aaronic Priesthood quorum and Young Women themes

The Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme and the Young Women theme help young people catch a vision of who they are, whose they are, what they stand for and where they are going. Young men and women are memorizing and internalizing these themes.

2. FSY conferences

For the Strength of Youth conferences, often referred to as FSY, are now held all over the world. Young people who attend find an environment in which they can step away from the world, find new friendships with other youth who share their same high standards, find the joy of the gospel as they learn in engaging ways and through fun activities, and find spiritual heroes in their young adult counselors. Most important, they can draw closer to God and Jesus Christ.

A young man reads the scriptures during a For the Strength of Youth conference in Brisbane, Australia, in 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Leadership lessons

Beginning with quorum and class presidencies, all young people can have the chance to help plan and participate in Sunday instruction, youth activities, camps and youth conferences. They are using leadership lessons to learn to minister, organize, plan and serve. These lessons are found under the youth tile in Gospel Library (click on Helps for Presidencies).

4. For the Strength of Youth guide

“For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices” invites young people to live in a higher and holier way. They are learning to live by principles which provide reasons for the rules.

Brother Thomas E. Mullen is a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

As youth become more familiar with the guide, they are learning that Jesus Christ is the strength of youth, and obedience and joy are the natural fruit of a close relationship with the Savior.

Five years ago, we did not have the themes in their current forms. FSY conferences were not available to all youth across the Church as they are now. We did not have the leadership lessons in Gospel Library or the “For the Strength of Youth” guide. These are not all the changes that have been made, but these are four hinge points that are making and will continue to make a big difference in the lives of the youth.

As President M. Russell Ballard, who served as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles until his death in 2023, reminded us, “The hinge point that connects it all — on which God’s plan and our eternal destiny depend and on which all else pivots — is our Savior, Jesus Christ. His atoning sacrifice makes all things possible, including but not limited to a loving, caring and eternal marriage and family” (“By Study and By Faith,” Ensign, December 2016).

— Brother Thomas E. Mullen is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.