Latter-day Saint athletes shine at 2025 Pacific mini games in Palau

Judy Solo'ai and Tu’i-Alofa Patolo, both Latter-day Saints, celebrate their medals at the women's weightlifting competition at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau in July 2025.

Under the bright Pacific sun and the unity of 23 nations, Latter-day Saint athletes took the stage — and the podium — at the XII Pacific Mini Games held earlier this month in the Republic of Palau.

Competing in track and field and weightlifting, these athletes not only represented their nations, but also shared how faith, determination and connection to their Church community helped fuel their performances, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

An aerial view of Koror in Palau, which is part of Micronesia. | Mindaugas Dulinskas - stock.adobe.com

Strength and spirit on display

Judy Solo’ai, representing New Zealand, earned three bronze medals in the women’s 86kg+ weightlifting category on July 5 — medals in the clean and jerk, the overall category, and a fourth-place finish in the snatch. The Games marked her international debut and her first time competing at this level.

“It took a lot of hard work and consistency to get here,” she said. “My experience at the Games was very positive, and it has ignited a spark for me to want to continue with my sporting career in weightlifting.”

Solo’ai, a returned missionary and graduate of Brigham Young University–Hawaii, said she felt blessed to meet other Church members from across the Pacific and draw strength from their shared experiences.

“I have been approached by women and told I was an inspiration of female strength and ambition,” she said. “I hope my example as a Pacific female athlete will inspire more women to follow their goals and dreams.”

Tu’i-Alofa Patolo, also from New Zealand and a fellow member of the Church, won bronze in the snatch of the same weight class and placed fourth in both the clean and jerk and the overall competition.

Judy Solo'ai, right, a Latter-day Saint, stands on the podium after winning bronze in the women's weightlifting competition in the Pacific Mini Games in Palau in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A second chance on the world stage

Monica Saili-Hiatika of New Zealand placed fifth overall in the women’s 77kg weightlifting competition on July 4. Her journey back to international competition was deeply personal. A former swimmer who stopped competing in 2015 due to health issues, Saili-Hiatika made a return — this time in a completely different sport.

“It meant the world to me knowing that I am back on the world stage,” she said. “I competed internationally in swimming when I was a teenager … Now, here I am 10 years later competing in a new sport, on a stage I never thought I would see again.”

She began weightlifting in late 2024, at 27 years old, she was uncertain whether her age would limit her options. But her experience in Palau reshaped her outlook.

“My younger self always thought that the older you get, the less options you have for competitive sport. Boy, was I wrong,” she said. “Seeing the array of people and ages at the Games, it motivated me to know that, so I long as I stay disciplined, I have many more years to show that I have a lot more in me.”

Medals, missions and motivation

Faith played a significant role for these athletes. For some, including Solo’ai, Saili-Hiatika and Errol Qaqa of Fiji, missionary service helped shape their sense of discipline and identity.

Qaqa won gold in the men’s 110-meter hurdles on July 7, finishing with a time of 14.59 seconds. “We have to lead by example, so I’m glad I was able to go through with gold,” he said in an interview with Team Fiji. “I had done the hard work back at home, so I knew I could bring it, but at the end of the day, it was all just to focus and finish the race healthy and strong.”

Errol Qaqa, a Latter-day Saint, runs on a track, leaping over a hurdle in Fiji in 2017. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 2012, Qaqa followed the advice of his mother to “try out for the Lord’s team” and serve a mission. It wasn’t until after his mission that he was able to make the Fiji national team.

Maika Pedro of Samoa won silver in the same event, his first-ever medal. And in the women’s 69kg weightlifting category, Sienna Fesolai of New Zealand took home silver overall, with a silver in the lean and jerk and bronze in the snatch.

Maika Pedro, a Latter-day Saint from Samoa, won a silver medal in the Men's 110m hurdles at the Palau Pacific Mini Games 2025 in July 2025. | Screenshot from TeamSamoa Facebook page

Fijian athlete Waisiki Komainaiqoro placed fourth in the men’s triple jump and fifth in the long jump, rounding out a strong showing from Latter-day Saint athletes in both track and field and weightlifting.

“Let these Games be a shining example of what we can achieve when we stand together,” said Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. at the opening ceremony.

For these Latter-day Saint athletes, the Games, in many ways, fulfilled that goal — demonstrating how unity and faith can elevate both sport and spirit.