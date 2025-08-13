Daughter’s faith leads family back to gospel in Guinea, West Africa

Nathaly Lama, center, stands President Bebe D. Poda, first counselor in the Côte d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission presidency, right, and Sister Ella Poda during the Podas' visit to Coyah, Guinea, on June 27, 2025.

In the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, a girl’s faith and desire to follow Jesus Christ not only led to her baptism but also led to her parents’ return to activity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and inspired their local branch in the city of Coyah.

Nathaly Lama was born into a Latter-day Saint home, but her parents had become less active in the Church because of personal challenges. Nathaly began attending the Coyah Branch alone. Each week she listened carefully and her testimony grew.

Over time, this example influenced her parents — and opened the door for their return to activity. Her father, Casimir Goussanou, worked with their branch leaders and prepared himself spiritually to be able to baptize Nathaly.

Her mother, Nathaly Sylvia Goussanou, said she cried with joy on the day of the baptism, witnessing what she called “a sacred reconciliation with the Savior.”

The Coyah Branch is in Conakry Guinea District, which was created on March 30 of this year and is the first district of the Church in the country. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission. Cote d’Ivorie, also known as the Ivory Coast, is a bordering country to Guinea by the Atlantic Ocean.

The Church is slowly growing in Guinea. The first branch in the country— the Conakry Branch — was organized on June 18, 2017.

Recently, President Bebe D. Poda, the first counselor in the mission presidency, was assigned by the mission president to travel to Coya with his wife, Sister Ella Poda. There they met Nathaly and her family.

Nathaly Lama, center, stands with stands with her parents and sister as well as President Bebe D. Poda, first counselor in the Côte d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission presidency, right, and Sister Ella Poda, second from right, during the Podas' visit to Coyah, Guinea, on June 27, 2025. | Elder Ehidi Bwanga

During their visit, the Podas provided spiritual guidance and support. President Poda conducted temple recommend interviews for Nathaly’s parents, marking a significant step toward their goal of being sealed as an eternal family in the temple.

The family said that President Poda listened, taught and rejoiced with them and Sister Poda offered comfort and encouragement to the mother — ministering as the Savior would.

That same day, the Podas also visited others in Coyah. President Poda wrote to the Church News that he tried to offer similar encouragement and love — listening, teaching and reminding each family of their divine worth and potential.

President Poda said Nathaly’s family today is fully active in the Coyah Branch. They attend meetings together, support one another and look forward to the day they can enter the temple.

“What began as the quiet faith of a young girl has become a source of light and testimony for an entire community,” he said. “Sometimes, one faithful young heart can awaken an entire household — and even inspire a village.”