Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Members

First district of the Church created in Guinea, West Africa

Historic meeting involves 162 Church members and sees new district’s first full-time missionaries sent out

Four men stand together, two from the Conakry Guinea District presidency and two from the Cote d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission presidency.
Left to right, Cote d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission President Serge A. Zadi; his first counselor, Bebe D. Poda; Conakry Guinea District first counselor Jacques O. Nzimu, Conakry Guinea District President Mohamed Dore take a picture on the day the district was organized in Conakry, Guinea, on March 30, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The first district of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been created in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa.

On March 30, 162 members of the Church gathered in Conakry, Guinea, to be part of the historic meeting when the Conakry Guinea District was organized, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

President Serge A. Zadi, president of the Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission, which includes the country of Guinea, organized the district, calling Mohamed Doré as president and N’zimuy Osase Jacques as first counselor.

Members from three branches come to a special conference organizing the first district in Guinea, West Africa, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Members from three branches come to a special conference organizing the first district in Guinea, West Africa, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new district comprises the Conakry 1st and 2nd Branches and the Coyah Branch.

A district is a smaller version of a stake in areas where there are fewer Church members. Each district is made up of branches, and the leader is called a district president. A district can develop into a stake, explains ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Guinea borders the Atlantic Ocean and the countries of Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The country was formerly known as French Guinea and achieved independence in 1958. French is the official language, and more than 24 indigenous languages are also spoken.

Locator maps showing where Conakry, Guinea, is and where Guinea in West Africa is.
The first district of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa was organized in Conakry, Guinea. | Church News graphic

The Africa Newsroom report explained that only about eight percent of Guinea’s population identifies as Christian, so the formation of a new district is a testament to the growth of the Church in the country.

Before the Sunday meeting, nearly 40 youth, friends, leaders and full-time missionaries attended a Friday evening fireside. On Saturday, leadership training was held during the day with a session of the conference that evening for adult members of the three branches.

Two new full-time missionaries were also recognized as the first to be sent out from the new district. Elder Néma Blo Goumou will serve in Nigeria, and Elder Mamady Joseph Condé will serve in Kenya.

Related Stories
Tanzania in Africa Central Area gets first stake
Malawi, in southern Africa, gets its 1st stake — and then a 2nd
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints creates Utah’s first Spanish language stake
Czech Saints eagerly await a new stake center, a symbol of the good the Church does in the country
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed