‘When the Savior Comes Again’: New hymn rejoices in preparation for His Second Coming

Author and composer, Lane Johnson, pauses for a photo at his piano in August 2025.

LINDON, Utah — Lane Johnson started composing musical arrangements in mid-1970, when his choir teacher at Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona, encouraged him to arrange a choral version of a song he had learned in Primary for the choir to sing. His choir teacher’s support in those beginning days gave him the motivation to press forward and pursue studying music.

Though he ultimately chose a different career path, music has remained a constant thread in his life. Through the years, Johnson, now living in Lindon, Utah, has composed many pieces, including several choral arrangements for schools and church.

Lane Johnson and Marcia Johnson stand for a photo at their home in Lindon, Utah, in the summer of 2019.

Lane and Marcia Johnson (center front) sit with their family for a group photo in Draper, Utah, September 2024.

One morning about 10 years ago, he felt an impression that he would, at some point in time, write music about the Second Coming. The details of what this meant were still not clear. Who was he to write this for? For his ward? For others? Would he write it after the Savior returned?

“I knew I was supposed to do this but nothing beyond that,” he said.

Johnson explained that in the months and years that followed, the clear yet undefined prompting reoccurred multiple times, reminding him that there was something important he was meant to do.

In 2018, the Church announced upcoming revisions to the hymnbook and children’s songbook, inviting members to submit original music or lyrics to be considered as part of a new hymnbook, now called “Hymns — For Home and Church." Johnson thought this must be the time for him to write a hymn about the Second Coming.

Author and composer, Lane Johnson, works on an arrangement at his piano in August 2025.

Normally, the process of writing and composing comes fairly quickly for Johnson. This time was different — this time, creating the music and message he felt prompted to convey felt difficult and frustrating.

He had studied and found several scripture verses about the Savior’s Second Coming, which sparked many thoughts, but the hymn text was not coming together. So, he decided to take a new approach and compose the music first. When that didn’t succeed, he went back to developing the lyrics.

“I tried all kinds of things. It just wasn’t working,” said Johnson.

Weeks of working on the piece went by. Meanwhile, the deadline for turning in submissions was fast approaching, and Johnson had not been able to write the hymn he felt he was supposed to submit.

Then, one Sunday as he sat in sacrament meeting, he pondered the struggle to accomplish what he knew he had been prompted to do. It seemed like the right time; why was it not coming together?

His questions ceased when an “overwhelming” thought came to him that, despite all his efforts, had not occurred to him earlier — this was supposed to be a children’s song, not a hymn.

With that understanding, everything changed. The words and music began to flow naturally, and within a few days, “When the Savior Comes Again” was complete.

“When the Savior Comes Again” 1. When the Savior comes again,

He will cleanse the earth, and then

In glory He will reign as King of kings among all men.

Hate will cease and war will end; peace will dwell throughout the land;

The wolf shall feed together with the lamb.

Lift up your voice! Rejoice! And prepare for that day!

Learn of the Lord and keep following His way.

No one knows the day and hour when He will come again,

But He’ll return as scriptures say; it will be a joyful day

When our beloved Savior comes again.

2. When that glorious day is here, there will be no need to fear;

For Satan will be bound, and Christ will reign a thousand years.

Death and pain will be no more; hidden knowledge shall come forth

And ev’ry tongue confess that Christ is Lord!

Lift up your voice! Rejoice! And prepare for that day!

Learn of the Lord and keep following His way.

No one knows the day and hour when He will come again,

But He’ll return as scriptures say; it will be a joyful day

When our beloved Savior comes again.

Rejoicing, preparing

In studying to write “When the Savior Comes Again,” Johnson came to a scripture passage in Alma chapter 13, that struck him. About 80 years prior to the Savior’s birth, Alma declared to the people of Ammonihah, “now is the time to repent” coupled with “great joy” in the One who makes it possible. He urged the people to look forward to the coming of the Savior of the world.

“And now we only wait to hear the joyful news declared unto us by the mouth of angels, of his coming; for the time cometh, we know not how soon. Would to God that it might be in my day; but let it be sooner or later, in it I will rejoice” (Alma 13:25).

Just as rejoicing in the Lord helped people prepare for the Savior’s birth, Johnson understood the same would be true for His Second Coming.

“Because the Savior overcomes hate and war, death and pain, all of it — it won’t last forever.” He said, adding “We don’t have to wait to rejoice in the Savior’s return.”

President Russell M. Nelson has consistently taught that receiving the joy only Christ, the source of all joy, gives is something to do now. During the October 2024 general conference, he declared: “I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ.”

Johnson emphasized that, while life is full of difficult trials, the Redeemer, Jesus Christ overcame all — that hope and reason for rejoicing isn’t just for the future. He said he hopes this hymn will help people throughout the world feel to rejoice now as they prepare for the Savior’s Second Coming.