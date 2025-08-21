Young women pose for a photo during a service project at Mongolia's Young Women camp in August 2025.

After more than a decade-long pause, Young Women camp has made a return in Mongolia — bringing with it spiritual growth and life-changing experiences for the young women who attended.

About 15 years ago, the introduction of youth conference led to a misunderstanding among local leaders, who believed it was meant to replace Young Women camp entirely.

That changed this year when Young Women general leaders informed local leaders that camps should be organized annually. Local leaders jumped on it and planned camps that would be held just a few months later.

Young women pose for a photo during Mongolia's Young Women camp in August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

With nearly 13,000 Church members, Bishop W. Christopher Waddell said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Mongolia’s largest Christian religion. Mongolia, though, is the world’s most sparsely populated country, meaning that Church members must travel long distances to attend meetings and activities, thus necessitating separate camps for Mongolia’s three largest ecclesiastical units.

The Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake held its camp July 31-Aug. 2; the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia West Stake held its Aug. 1-3 — both in venues just outside of Ulaanbaatar.

The Darkhan Mongolia District held its camp Aug. 15-17 in the Bulgan province.

Each of the three camps filled its schedules with activities that combined fun, culture, learning and spiritual growth. Some of the highlights included learning how to make campfires, shooting bow and arrows, attending firesides and dancing in cultural talent shows.

1995: The first Young Women camp in Mongolia

Young women pose for a photo inside of a tent at Mongolia's first Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Aug. 5, 1995. | Church History Library

This year’s camps revived a tradition that began three decades ago. In 1995, just a year after the first Relief Society and subsequent branch of the Church was organized in Mongolia, a small group of young women and their leaders ventured into the countryside for the nation’s first Young Women camp.

Sister Mary N. Cook, then serving as a missionary in Mongolia — later mission leader in the Mongolia Ulaanbaatar mission and Young Women general presidency counselor — helped organize that pioneering camp. They borrowed four tents from the Mongolian Boy Scouts and gathered 43 girls, seven local leaders and a senior missionary couple for a two-day camp on the Mongolian steppe.

Young women pose for a photo inside of a tent at Mongolia's first Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Aug. 5, 1995. | Church History Library

It wasn’t easy.

“As soon as we pitched our tents, torrential rains came down on us,” Sister Cook recorded in her journal. The downpour soaked through the leaky tents, drenching the girls’ heavy wool blankets and clothes. The campers had to squeeze eight to nine girls into each four-man tent to stay dry. “They didn’t seem to mind. … We didn’t hear a complaint,” Sister Cook wrote.

At night, the group studied the Book of Mormon by candlelight.

Young women and Church leaders pose for a photo during Mongolia's first Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Aug. 5, 1995. | Church History Library

“They loved every aspect of the evening,” Sister Cook noted. “Everything is so new to these people. They have so few opportunities, and it is ever so rewarding to provide some worthwhile opportunities for them to learn and grow. I’m sure we have started a tradition of girls’ camp in Mongolia.”

Young women and Church leaders pose for a photo during Mongolia's first Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Aug. 5, 1995. | Church History Library

For two days in 1995, Sister Cook explained, those first campers “enjoyed God’s creations, studied the gospel together, became more united and felt the Spirit as they shared their testimonies.”

Recently, on the Church News podcast, Sister Cook discussed her 31 years of “blessings of Mongolia and it’s people.”

“I know His work will go forth, and it is going forth,” she said. Quoting Elder Neal A. Maxwell’s prayer for the country, she added, “Mongolia truly is a beacon light, as are its members.”

Young women play games during Mongolia's first Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Aug. 5, 1995. | Church History Library

In the years that followed that first camp, Mongolian Latter-day Saints continued to hold Young Women camps as the Church grew. Participation expanded — one late-1990s camp drew around 150 young women from across the country. The impact of those camps grew as well. Soyolmaa Urtnasan, the country’s first Young Women president went on to be one of the country’s first missionaries.

A few months before Mongolia's first Young Women camp, young women gather for a personal progress night in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on March 1, 1995. Soyolmaa Urtnasan, the country's first Young Women president and one of the first missionaries is on the far left holding a picture of the Savior. | Church History Library

However, as large youth conferences were encouraged, some local leaders assumed those gatherings would replace Young Women camps. For more than a decade, no Young Women camps were held in Mongolia. That is, until now.

Then-President Richard E. Cook, Mongolia's first mission president, teaches young women how to set up tents during Mongolia's first Young Women camp in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 1995. | Church History Library

A triumphant return in 2025

With clear direction from Church leaders to hold Young Women camp annually where possible, the Latter-day Saints in Mongolia eagerly brought back camp in the summer of 2025, reported the Church’s Mongolia Newsroom.

Young women pose for a selfie in the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first weekend of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

President Ganchuder, Young Women president of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake, shared her hopes for the camp.

A young woman poses for a photo during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first weekend of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

“When I was 15, I lost my brother. Shortly after, we found the Church, and the plan of salvation brought us peace,” she said. “When I later attended FSY, I gained my own testimony. So when I heard we could hold a camp, I was excited to help other girls feel what I had felt. I prayed I could touch even just one heart, to help a girl know she’s loved — and that her Savior is her best Friend.”

A young woman takes notes during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first weekend of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

President Tegshjargal, Young Women president of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia West Stake, echoed that sentiment, “I want the girls to remember they are daughters of God with divine potential. Life brings struggles, and families may not always be there — but Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ always will be. If they can build a personal relationship with the Savior, they can get through anything.”

Young women and leaders board a bus in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, to travel to Young Women camp in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young women from both stakes and the Darkhan Mongolia District soon found themselves boarding buses and traveling to camp.

The camp venues provided a mix of accommodations, including traditional Mongolian gers, small cabins and lodge-style rooms.

A collection of gers used during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One particularly impactful activity was an evening “faith walk.” After nightfall, the girls were taught brief lessons on a few gospel topics, and then each group set out on a path through the dark woods holding onto a rope lined with glow sticks – a representation of the “iron rod” from Lehi’s dream.

Young women hold onto a rope during a "faith walk" at one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

At the end of the walk, the young women arrived at a glowing silhouette of a temple, placed in a clearing and surrounded by photos of the campers. Next to it stood an image of Jesus Christ.

A young woman speaks at the end of the "faith walk" near a silhouette of the temple, photos of the young women and a picture of the Savior as part of one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

“We wanted to send the message that whatever we go through in life, if we look to Jesus Christ, He will be there,” Tegshjargal explained.

Young woman perform a traditional dance during a talent show at one of Mongolia's August 2025 Young Women camp's near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Friendship and connection

Outside of biennial FSY conferences, opportunities for Mongolian Latter-day Saint youth from different towns to interact are often rare.

Young women paint pieces of wood during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first weekend of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

“I’m an introverted person,” said 14-year-old Khulan from Choibalsan, a city over 400 miles from Ulaanbaatar. “A while ago, I prayed to make friends and learn how to talk to people. My prayers were answered here.”

Young women speak during activities in one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held in August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Khandmaa, 16, from Sainshand, a city almost 300 miles from Ulaanbaatar, expressed gratitude for the camp. “I was called as the class Young Women president, so I thought this would be a good way to grow spiritually. It’s been great to make friends with girls I never thought I’d connect with.”

A young woman shoots a bow and arrow during one of the Young Women camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Even young woman not yet baptized felt they belonged. “I love all of it,” said 16-year-old Enkhanu, who attended as a friend of a member. “I want to stay here forever. At home, I’m always on my phone. Here, we’re spending real time together. It’s refreshing.”

A young woman paints a canvas during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first weekend of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Khongorzul, 17, said, “I feel myself changing little by little. I’ve learned that if something goes wrong, I can change it. We can do anything if we have faith in Jesus.”

Leaders said they believe that the young women felt the Lord’s profound love.

Mandukhai noted, “I know many of the young women are struggling. So it makes me so happy just to see them smile.”

Young woman serve the camp by cleaning up garbage during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Altantuya, first counselor in the Ulaanbaatar West stake‘s Young Women presidency, expressed that the camp came at a perfect time for the youth.

“This was exactly when the girls needed it. I lost my father a year ago and began to understand the role of a father. Soon after, I was called to the stake Young Women presidency. I wanted to help the young women come to know their Heavenly Father’s love for them.”

Young women pose for a picture after doing a service project in one of Mongolia's Young Women's camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Note: Many Mongols don’t have last names and generally go by a single name; most youth quoted in this article have only one name.

Additional photos

1995:

Young women pose for a photo inside of a tent at Mongolia's first Young Women camp on Aug. 5, 1995 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Church History Library

Young women pose for a photo inside of a tent at Mongolia's first Young Women camp on Aug. 5, 1995, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Church History Library

Mongolian Church members and friends excitedly look at the country's first automatic car wash, something they had never seen before, on their way to the country's first Young Women camp in August 1995. | Church History Library

A sheep herd walks through Mongolia's first Young Women camp on Aug. 5, 1995, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Church History Library

Young Women leaders pose for a photo during Mongolia's first Young Women camp on Aug. 5, 1995, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Church History Library

Tents are set up for Mongolia's first Young Women camp on Aug. 5, 1995, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Church History Library

2025:

Young women make bracelets during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, held the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women make bracelets during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, held the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women make crafts during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, held the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women pose for a photo with crafts they made during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held in August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women paint a sheet during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

A young woman takes notes during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women ride in the bus and pose for a photo during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women speak during activities in one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

A young woman takes notes during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women in the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake make bracelets during Young Women camp the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women do crafts together during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

A young woman paints a canvas during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women paint pieces of wood during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2025. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women show dreamcatchers they made during a craft activity in one ofMongolia's Young Women camp's held in August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

Young women listen during a panel discussion in the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake held the first weekend of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | Provided by Nasanbold Naska Sukhbaatar

A young woman collects firewood for the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young women play basketball during one of Mongolia's Young Women camp's held in August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A panelist with Church leaders and missionaries answers young women's questions during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young women and leaders watch a bonfire during the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia East Stake's Young Women camp held the first week of August 2025 near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints