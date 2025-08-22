Missionaries kickstart connections at U.K. martial arts academy

Elders Grant Candland, Taylor Savickas and Carson Smolka — taking a selfie together in March 2025 — help out at the local martial arts club in Eastleigh, England.

In a town known since the medieval ages for its train yard, those in Eastleigh, England, laid the tracks of friendship between the local ward and the community.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ full-time missionaries in the England Bristol Mission and serving in the Hamble River Ward, were invited by a member of the Church to help out at the martial arts academy he attends. On March 24, the missionaries not only helped out at the academy but also brought the Spirit with them as they connected with both youth, parents and friends.

‘Their love is palpable and contagious’

Elnety Fernandez of the Hamble River Ward helps out at Spitfire Taekwondo Academy in Eastleigh, in England’s Hampshire county. Throughout his life, he has felt the love of the missionaries and wanted to share that with his students and community. “They have been an important part of my life going through hardship, and their love is palpable and contagious,” Fernandez said.

Seeing a need in the community, he asked Elders Grant Candland, Carson Smolka and Taylor Savickas to help out at the academy by sharing Church cards and personal experiences. When the elders arrived at practice, they engaged with the students both before and after the session, which went beyond passing out cards.

Elder Smolka said about the experience, “It made me feel part of the community.”

Full-time missionary elders assist in martial arts lessons at Spitfire Taekwondo Academy March 24, 2025, in Eastleigh, United Kingdom. | Provided by Elnety Fernandez

‘Felt like I was speaking to future missionaries’

The way that the elders interacted in a “warm, respectful and joyful approach” with the youth inspired everyone involved, Fernandez said.

Isaac Owen, a student, asked Fernandez about the Church and wanting to attend. Other students and parents talked about taekwondo and faith with the missionaries because of their demeanor.

“This will stay in my heart as a special part of my mission experience,” Elder Candland said. “Seeing the kids wanting to measure strength while also asking about our Church felt like I was speaking to future missionaries.”

‘It wasn’t just about martial arts’

One such conversation happened with old friends of the elders. The friends had met with missionaries previously and after talking with them at the academy, the elders were invited to dinner.

One of the instructors, Gareth Britton, expressed gratitude to the elders and gave an open invitation to return at any time. Fernandez said it was “heartwarming to see how the elders’ presence opened doors for meaningful conversations about faith, kindness and service.”

Said Elder Savickas: “It wasn’t just about martial arts. It was about taking the opportunity to talk about Jesus, to share and to invite others to come unto Him.”