Missionaries and Church members serve at youth center in Guinea, West Africa

Missionaries and members of the Conakry Guinea District take a picture during a day of service at the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and young full-time missionaries who are serving in Coyah, Guinea, held a service activity on Aug. 16 at the “Maison des Jeunes de Coyah,” or Coyah Youth Center.

The center began as a government initiative aimed at supporting youth, and it offers cultural and sports activities for the development of the community’s youth and children. It was founded in October 2021 after the country’s independence celebration that year. The Republic of Guinea, in West Africa, gained independence from France on Oct. 2, 1958, and French is the official language of the country.

Missionaries and members of the Conakry Guinea District move mattresses during a day of service at the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez

The Church is growing in Guinea, with its first district created on March 30 of this year. The new district comprises the Conakry 1st and 2nd branches and the Coyah Branch. Guinea borders the Atlantic Ocean and the countries of Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

On the day of the service project, members of the Conakry Guinea District and 12 young missionaries from the Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission served the youth center by cleaning the premises.

They organized furniture, moved mattresses, swept, mopped, cleaned windows and did other tasks inside and outside the facility.

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sweeps along the outside of the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez

The members and missionaries served because they follow the teachings of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the Prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, said Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez, a full-time missionary from Lima, Peru, in the Yamoussoukro mission who wrote to the Church News about the service activity.

By volunteering, they are obeying the two great commandments — to love God and neighbor. Latter-day Saints are invited to serve their neighbors regardless of their religion or beliefs. The Church “offers its members the opportunity to help their neighbors and, through these actions, to testify to the love of Jesus Christ for each of us,” Elder Segovia said.

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cleans windows inside the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez

The Church is growing in Guinea, thanks to the efforts of members and young missionaries who leave their home countries to preach the gospel full-time for two years. Right now, Guinea has missionaries who came from Peru, Morocco, Tahiti, Nigeria, Ghana and Congo.

Each August, the Church’s Africa West Area takes part in the All-Africa Service Project, which is a coordinated event held annually. The Church News plans to feature more stories of the 2025 service activities in the future.

See more pictures from the Guinea service activity below.

Missionaries and membrers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clean the grounds outside the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez

Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clean inside the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez

Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sweep the floor of the Maison des Jeunes de Coyah, or Coyah Youth Center, in Coyah, Guinea, Aug. 16, 2025. | Elder Josue Segovia Ramirez