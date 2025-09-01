Primary children in Veracruz, Mexico, plan, prepare and delight in serving God’s creatures

Primary children, friends and other volunteers gather for a group photo during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025. The iguana sanctuary service event was planned by the Tenechaco Ward Primary children and mentored by their Church leaders.

Children from the Tenechaco Ward, in the Tuxpan Mexico Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gathered with their families and leaders on Friday, July 18, at the Santuario de la Iguana in Veracruz, Mexico.

Ward Primary President Lizeth Gonzalez said in an interview with Church News their goal was to “love through service, just as Christ does for us.” By the end of the day, they discovered that even the smallest hands could make a meaningful difference in the world.

As part of the Church’s 2025 Primary service initiative, the ward’s Primary leaders invited older children in the Primary — ages 10 and 11 — to take the lead in choosing an activity that would bless their community.

“The children were excited and happy, since they were the ones who decided on and planned this activity,” said Bishop Isaac Bastian, explaining in an interview with Church News that with the guidance of leaders and parents, their plan took shape.

Tenechaco Ward Primary children and friends gather for a group photo during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

After suggestions were discussed, the children decided to organize a cleanup project at the nearby iguana sanctuary. Leonardo, age 11, was one of the older Primary children who helped plan the activity.

“We were helping them in their habitat and protecting their species,” he said, adding, “I was happy that serving as Jesus Christ helped [us] feel His Spirit.”

Two iguanas watch as young Zyanya, center, picks up mango pits to put in the garbage bag held open by Alicia Antonio, her mother, during a service activity held on July 18, 2025 in Veracruz, Mexico.

Primary children and their teenage siblings rake the ground and remove garbage during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

Santuario de la Iguana accepted the proposal for the child-led cleanup and further suggested that wooden signs could be made and posted to help educate visitors on maintaining a safe environment for the iguanas. The signs could help protect the iguanas long after the Primary service event. The children agreed this was an excellent suggestion and added making signs to the plan: make signs, invite nonmember friends to join, clean up and install signs, then have a treat when the service is finished.

Challenges overcome

When the wood the ward had arranged to purchase for the signs did not arrive in time, the children were undeterred — families improvised, using what they already had and gathering other materials they had access to.

“I made a sign that said ‘no littering,’” said 8-year-old Emma Elizabeth, who painted a purple and green sign with the help of her mom.

Leaders considered postponing the event when weather threatened the day — rain had poured through much of the week — but skies cleared just in time.

Bishop Bastian said that these challenges only made the children’s efforts more meaningful.

From left: Jacob watches as his brother Leonardo, both Primary children, hammers the post to install their homemade sign that reads "Do not try to touch" during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

‘They trusted us’

The day of the event arrived. Rain subsided, all the Primary children with nearly an equal number of their friends headed to the sanctuary with parents and leaders to help the iguanas.

They first set to work cleaning the sanctuary grounds, gathering trash, discarded mango pits and pulling weeds that the iguanas no longer ate.

Emma Elizabeth explained, “We helped prevent the iguanas from eating bad things like garbage.”

Six-year-old Primary child Emma was glad they invited their friends, saying, “I enjoyed helping with my friends and working together.”

For many of the children, the highlight of the day came when it was time to feed the iguanas freshly grated carrots.

Jacob, age 8, said, “I felt good because by feeding them and being close to them — they trusted us.”

Franki, front left, a Primary child, smiles at the camera while the children enjoy watching the iguanas after a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

At the close of the project, the children and their families shared lunch together, laughing and talking about their favorite parts of the day. But what lingered longest was the feeling that they had done something significant.

Jacob said, “Jesus Christ helped others, like the blind and the poor, and I helped the iguanas stay safe — just like Jesus Christ does.”

Small act, big impact

Parents who joined said watching their children serve was deeply rewarding. “Children teach us the Savior’s love, so pure, tender, and sincere,” Stephanie Espino, Emma Elizabeth’s mom, told Church News.

Ingrid Jimena de Bastian Ortiz, mother of Leonardo, Jacob and Emma, said the project revealed the potential of Primary children. “They themselves realize their capacity to do simple yet impactful things to help others.”

From left: Primary children Alexa, Martha and Lucy place their homemade sign which reads, "What foods do iguanas eat? Iguanas eat leaves, flower buds, squash, melon, and parsley" during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

From left: A friend and Emma Elizabeth, a Primary child, smile for a photo while Emma Elizabeth displays her homemade sign that reads "Do not litter" during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

Said Bishop Bastian: “It was an uplifting experience in every way, both for the Primary and for our contribution to the community.”

He has noticed that since the signs were installed, local residents have been leaving less litter at the sanctuary, helping preserve the habitat for the animals.

From left: Siblings, Zyanya and Frank embrace as they display their homemade sign, which reads "Never offer them plastic, spinach, fried foods or meat," during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

From left: Siblings, Jacob, Emma and Leonardo display their homemade sign, which reads "Do not try to touch," during a cleanup project held in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

Being able to plan and be a part of this service project left an impression on Leonardo that extended far beyond iguanas. “Even a small act of service is important because in the long run, it can have a big impact,” he reflected.

In the end, what began as a simple service day became a lesson in discipleship. As one child after another expressed, helping the iguanas helped them realize that even small acts of service can make a big difference.

From left, Tania Marlen, the sister of a Primary child, and Iris Fabiola, Primary music leader, stand for a photo with missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hermana Villeda and Hermana Dye, during a service project held on July 18, 2025 in Veracruz, Mexico. The missionaries brought friends and participated in the iguana sanctuary service event.