Primary children in Veracruz, Mexico, plan, prepare and delight in serving God’s creatures

Children from the Tenechaco Ward, in the Tuxpan Mexico Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gathered with their families and leaders on Friday, July 18, at the Santuario de la Iguana in Veracruz, Mexico.
Ward Primary President Lizeth Gonzalez said in an interview with Church News their goal was to “love through service, just as Christ does for us.” By the end of the day, they discovered that even the smallest hands could make a meaningful difference in the world.
As part of the Church’s 2025 Primary service initiative, the ward’s Primary leaders invited older children in the Primary — ages 10 and 11 — to take the lead in choosing an activity that would bless their community.
“The children were excited and happy, since they were the ones who decided on and planned this activity,” said Bishop Isaac Bastian, explaining in an interview with Church News that with the guidance of leaders and parents, their plan took shape.
After suggestions were discussed, the children decided to organize a cleanup project at the nearby iguana sanctuary. Leonardo, age 11, was one of the older Primary children who helped plan the activity.
“We were helping them in their habitat and protecting their species,” he said, adding, “I was happy that serving as Jesus Christ helped [us] feel His Spirit.”
Santuario de la Iguana accepted the proposal for the child-led cleanup and further suggested that wooden signs could be made and posted to help educate visitors on maintaining a safe environment for the iguanas. The signs could help protect the iguanas long after the Primary service event. The children agreed this was an excellent suggestion and added making signs to the plan: make signs, invite nonmember friends to join, clean up and install signs, then have a treat when the service is finished.
Challenges overcome
When the wood the ward had arranged to purchase for the signs did not arrive in time, the children were undeterred — families improvised, using what they already had and gathering other materials they had access to.
“I made a sign that said ‘no littering,’” said 8-year-old Emma Elizabeth, who painted a purple and green sign with the help of her mom.
Leaders considered postponing the event when weather threatened the day — rain had poured through much of the week — but skies cleared just in time.
Bishop Bastian said that these challenges only made the children’s efforts more meaningful.
‘They trusted us’
The day of the event arrived. Rain subsided, all the Primary children with nearly an equal number of their friends headed to the sanctuary with parents and leaders to help the iguanas.
They first set to work cleaning the sanctuary grounds, gathering trash, discarded mango pits and pulling weeds that the iguanas no longer ate.
Emma Elizabeth explained, “We helped prevent the iguanas from eating bad things like garbage.”
Six-year-old Primary child Emma was glad they invited their friends, saying, “I enjoyed helping with my friends and working together.”
For many of the children, the highlight of the day came when it was time to feed the iguanas freshly grated carrots.
Jacob, age 8, said, “I felt good because by feeding them and being close to them — they trusted us.”
At the close of the project, the children and their families shared lunch together, laughing and talking about their favorite parts of the day. But what lingered longest was the feeling that they had done something significant.
Jacob said, “Jesus Christ helped others, like the blind and the poor, and I helped the iguanas stay safe — just like Jesus Christ does.”
Small act, big impact
Parents who joined said watching their children serve was deeply rewarding. “Children teach us the Savior’s love, so pure, tender, and sincere,” Stephanie Espino, Emma Elizabeth’s mom, told Church News.
Ingrid Jimena de Bastian Ortiz, mother of Leonardo, Jacob and Emma, said the project revealed the potential of Primary children. “They themselves realize their capacity to do simple yet impactful things to help others.”
Said Bishop Bastian: “It was an uplifting experience in every way, both for the Primary and for our contribution to the community.”
He has noticed that since the signs were installed, local residents have been leaving less litter at the sanctuary, helping preserve the habitat for the animals.
Being able to plan and be a part of this service project left an impression on Leonardo that extended far beyond iguanas. “Even a small act of service is important because in the long run, it can have a big impact,” he reflected.
In the end, what began as a simple service day became a lesson in discipleship. As one child after another expressed, helping the iguanas helped them realize that even small acts of service can make a big difference.