FSY preregistration date for 2026 announced

A young woman listens during a Santo Domingo Este session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025.

Young women and young men of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada whose stakes are on-cycle to attend For the Strength of Youth conferences for the year 2026 can begin preregistration on Oct. 21, 2025.

The announcement was made on the Church’s Strive to Be, Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide Instagram accounts.

The post encouraged Latter-day Saint youth to check FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for updates.

Preregistration allows youth to prioritize their preferred locations, weeks and roommates. They will be able to finalize their assignment on the FSY registration dashboard during preregistration finalization. See the registration timeline for information.

The website also offers information regarding the following topics:

FSY is a large, five-day event that includes devotionals, classes and activities designed to help strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and help youth have fun as they learn to apply the gospel in all aspects of their lives.

In a video message to participants at FSY conferences, Church President Russell M. Nelson reminds youth of who they really are as sons and daughters of God, preserved for this time.

“Using a baseball analogy, we are in the last half of the ninth inning,” President Nelson says in the video, according to a 2021 Church News article. “Our Heavenly Father and His Son chose you to be on Their team when the game is on the line. This means They know you, They trust you and will help you fulfill your personal mission on this earth.”

President Nelson invites youth to follow the example of young Joseph Smith and pray to know if they are really one of God’s elect and noble spirits, with a special part to play in the gathering of Israel.

“If you will ask sincerely, with great humility, I promise you that the Lord will let you know through the whisperings of His Spirit. The answers may not come quickly, but they will come. And when you know who you really are, you will have the courage to enlist in the Lord’s battalion to help gather Israel for the rest of your life,” he said.