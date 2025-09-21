Kobin Harris smiles at the organ prior to playing for a stake priesthood meeting in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2025.

While other 10-year-olds in Rexburg, Idaho, were enjoying their 2023 summer vacations by swimming, hiking and playing outside, Kobin Harris was recovering from brain surgery.

The previous October, Kobin was attending a routine orthodontist appointment when an X-ray revealed an egg-shaped cyst growing on his brain.

“We didn’t know a lot at all,” Kobin said, adding, “It was a rare thing to see on an X-ray.”

An X-ray shows a metal plate in Kobin Harris' skull at a follow-up appointment in June 2025 following surgery to remove a cyst on Harris' brain. | Provided by Lori Harris

It would be eight months before Kobin was able to undergo brain surgery to remove the cyst.

Post-surgery, Kobin was unable to run, jump or submerge his head in water for six weeks. It seemed like that would put a damper on his summer vacation.

That is, until Kobin connected with Jim Clark.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Clark lives in Kobin’s Rexburg Idaho Henry’s Fork Stake and has been playing the organ since he was 10 years old — the same age as Kobin.

“I knew I already had a good talent for playing the piano, but I felt like I had something deeper inside,” said Kobin, explaining his desire to learn the organ.

Kobin and his family thought his six-week recovery period would be the perfect time to pursue that goal, and they asked Clark if he would teach Kobin how to play the organ.

Clark admitted that he hadn’t taught music lessons before, but he agreed to mentor Kobin.

“When Kobin came here, the kid was on fire,” Clark said.

Jim Clark coaches Kobin Harris on playing a hymn on the organ prior to Harris playing in a stake priesthood meeting in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2025. | Provided by Lori Harris

Clark said he couldn’t take credit for any of Kobin’s talent. He said it seemed like all the musical knowledge was already inside Kobin’s head, someone just needed to unlock it.

“I’m not a good teacher, but he’s sure a good learner if I give hints,” Clark said.

Kobin’s mother, Lori Harris, said she learned from Kobin’s example of turning a challenge into an opportunity.

“Instead of wasting six weeks of summer playing, I don’t know, video games or something, he went out and learned a new talent, and now he shares it with so many people.”

A new calling

Roughly a year later, when Kobin was 11, he was called to be the ward organist in his Salem 3rd Ward.

Kobin said he feels like he delivers a message to the congregation when he plays the organ.

“I feel that it really brings people to the Spirit, and it strengthens my relationship with Christ.”

Kobin Harris pauses for a photo with a friend after playing the piano at a rehabilitation clinic in Rexburg, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2025. | Provided by Lori Harris

Now 12 years old, Kobin has expanded his portfolio, playing at stake meetings, funerals and other events in addition to sacrament meetings.

Kobin admitted that many people are surprised to see such a young organist, and people often approach him after meetings to talk to him.

When people thank him for playing, he always responds, “It was an honor.”

The excitement of learning

Clark and Kobin’s friendship is deeper than just organ lessons.

“They still are just the best of friends,” said Lori Harris, adding that Clark and his wife are Kobin’s “biggest supporters.”

Kobin says he and Clark are such good friends because they share a curiosity for music. Clark agreed.

Kobin Harris and his organ teacher, Jim Clark, smile at the organ prior to playing for a stake priesthood meeting in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2025. | Provided by Lori Harris

“I’ve learned the excitement of discovering, you know, learning more things,” said Clark. “[Kobin] shows it to be so much fun.”

Kobin’s mother said Clark and Kobin often swap organ music, and when Clark gives Kobin a copy of a song, he often leaves an encouraging note on the pages.

“Every minute I’m with him, I feel like it’s a blessing,” Clark said, “and you can sure learn from the young. It doesn’t matter how old we are.”

Kobin and Clark have even developed a joint motto: “Practice well, organize wisely, perform often. Always be happy to share your gift of music.”

Kobin Harris and Jim Clark play the piano together in Clark's studio in Rexburg, Idaho, July 2025. | Provided by Lori Harris