Members of the Hayden Ward in the Hayden Lake Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are embracing the new hymns as they are released in batches for the new hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church."

Nestled just north of Coeur d’Alene, Hayden is a picturesque community where members are preparing for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in the October 2024 general conference.

Under the guidance of Lowell Smith, the Hayden Ward choir director for over two years, a uniquely structured initiative is introducing the congregation to new hymns.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing hymns as part of worship. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Dance, the North Idaho Region communication director for the Church, explained that with each release of new hymns, Smith makes a plan with Robin Judd, who is the ward and stake music coordinator.

Their strategy involves the choir introducing a new hymn each Sunday by singing the first two verses, followed by the congregation joining in for the remaining verses. This hymn then becomes part of the regular rotation, ensuring that all members gradually become acquainted with the new music.

Smith grew up in a musical home, Dance said, and he has a passion for music.

“His mom taught all six kids to play the piano and the dabble in a second instrument. She taught them to sing all four parts, so to this day in a hymn with four verses, he will sing one verse with each part,” Dance said.

As the choir director, Smith wanted to introduce all the hymns to the ward in a structured way. He asked himself, “How can I adopt my professional background to learning the hymns?” Dance said.

Temporary, spiral-bound books containing printed versions of the new hymns sit in pews of the Hayden Ward chapel on June 8, 2025. | Richard Dance

Recognizing that digital access to hymns might be limited for some congregation members, Smith decided to create a temporary spiral-bound hymnbook. This physical compilation allows members — regardless of technological access — to hold and study the hymns. In collaboration with the bishops of the three wards sharing the meetinghouse, Smith ensures that printed copies of new hymns are distributed weekly.

This system has now spread from their building to four others around it in Idaho.

On a recent Sunday, the Hayden Ward sang “O Ye Mountains High” from the current hymnal and also the new additions, “Behold the Wounds in Jesus’ Hands” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

Smith introduced the latter, a children’s hymn, by having four primary kids sing the first verse — some by memory and some using a printed copy in the temporary hymn book.

Then Suzie Ratelle, who just returned from serving a mission in Hawaii, played the ukelele with Julienne Dance on the piano as part of an interlude. Then the choir sang the first two verses.

Women sing a hymn during a devotional in Tokyo, Japan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This was enough that we learned the song and enjoyed it,” Richard Dance said. “It is a catchy little tune with easy to memorize lines that I was able to teach my grandkids the next day in a single car ride. It has a simple but great message too.”

Dance said learning and singing the new hymns in these ways is increasing the ward’s ability to worship Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ together and strengthening Dance’s testimony of the gospel.

“When I was singing the sacrament hymn, I felt an increase of love for the sacrifice of our Savior beyond what I feel with our former hymns,” Dance said. “And when I sang the closing hymn, I felt more comfort and at peace than I usually do. It is my testimony that the new hymns are working as desired in my life.”