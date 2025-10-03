Menu
4 general conference-related games to download

Here are a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in the October 2025 general conference

A bingo-style game with Church-related terms is one of the general conference-related games available for download from the Church News.
A bingo-style game with Church-related terms is one of the general conference-related games available for download from the Church News. Church News graphics
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

From learning the names of members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to keeping track of general conference speakers’ teachings, there are many ways to be involved in general conference.

Here is a downloadable PDF with a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in general conference. The PDF includes a page with all the games on one page.

Download the general conference activities PDF here.

More activities, including coloring squares and pages, puzzles and a printable notebook, are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and The Friend magazine.

