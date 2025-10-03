4 general conference-related games to download
Here are a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in the October 2025 general conference
From learning the names of members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to keeping track of general conference speakers’ teachings, there are many ways to be involved in general conference.
Here is a downloadable PDF with a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in general conference. The PDF includes a page with all the games on one page.
More activities, including coloring squares and pages, puzzles and a printable notebook, are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and The Friend magazine.
