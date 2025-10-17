What family members want you to know about President Dallin H. Oaks

President Dallin H. Oaks hosts family members in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Over his 41 years as an apostle, President Dallin H. Oaks has consistently been a deliberate speaker who boldly taught gospel truths and rarely shared personal experiences.

What is the new President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints like away from the pulpit?

“Some people think he looks kind of somber when he stands at the pulpit, but that is not his personality away from the pulpit,” said oldest daughter Sharmon Oaks Ward, who added that in contrast to President Oaks’ serious approach to delivering gospel messages, her father is personable, animated and fully present, often shaking with laughter when telling stories.

Despite his limited time, family members affirm that President Oaks is a caring husband, father and grandfather who consistently makes time for loved ones. He is also an effective teacher, a terrific storyteller with a memorable laugh, and possesses a fun sense of humor.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his grandson Trent Boulter relax in cowboy hats at a family reunion in Antimony, Utah, in August 2007. | Provided by Oaks family

“Even though my Dad is so busy, he still takes time to check on us and call us to express his love, and we find that he has prayed for us multiple times each day,” said daughter TruAnn Boulter, whose husband is dealing with an illness. “He is a loving, friendly and caring person. He always reaches out with such love and compassion. He truly loves people, and I hope the Church membership and people in general get to see that side of him.”

Grandson Trent Boulter, TruAnn’s son, agreed: “I am so excited for the membership of the Church and for the world to get to know a different side of my grandfather.”

Tiffany Oaks Bratt, another granddaughter, said, “He has always helped our family focus on the Lord, and he brings every conversation back to improving our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. It’s just so special and uplifting to be around him.”

President Dallin H. Oaks poses for a photo with his granddaughter Tiffany Oaks Bratt and great-grandson Maxwell Bratt after she participated in BYU Law School graduation in the spring of 2009. | Provided by Tiffany Bratt

Sweet memories and activities

As young girls, Sharmon Oaks Ward and her sister Cheri eagerly anticipated their father returning home each day from his studies at the University of Chicago Law School so they could play their favorite game.

They called it, “Daddy, Be a Bear.” The young father and law student would set his books on the table, drop to all fours on the linoleum floor, and begin crawling around, making the most fierce growls.

“He would chase us around a crowded, small living area. We would squeal and laugh and play,” Ward said. “That was our funnest memory.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, are pictured with their family at Christmas time. | Provided by Oaks family

The family has enjoyed a variety of fun activities, such as road trips, camping, hiking, long walks and reading together, including Bible stories and scriptures. When they traveled, they often stopped at the historical markers.

President Oaks has also relished teaching his grandchildren how to fish at Joe’s Valley, Utah.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife Sister Kristen Oaks are joined with family members for a dinner gathering. | Oaks family photo

“One of my earliest childhood memories with grandpa was fishing,” said grandson Trent Boulter, adding those moments with him growing up were “super sweet.”

As more grandchildren joined the family, President Oaks made it a priority to attend birthday parties, baby blessings, baptisms, school plays, Eagle Scout courts of honor, trips to the zoo, graduations, sporting events and other family events whenever possible.

President Dallin H. Oaks coaches a great-grandson while fishing. | Provided by Oaks family

In 2004, while serving as president of the Philippines Area, President Oaks returned to Utah for general conference and visited his grandson Trent Boulter at the Provo Missionary Training Center to give him a grandfather’s blessing.

“It was a neat confirmation that he was aware of me, that he cared about me and wanted me to be successful in serving the Lord,” Boulter said.

Years later, President Oaks was honored at a BYU football game and received a helmet signed by the team. Recognizing his grandson’s passion for Cougar football, President Oaks gifted him the autographed helmet.

“It’s something that I treasure and cherish,” he said.

After he was honored at a BYU football game with a signed helmet, President Dallin H. Oaks gave it to his grandson, Trent Boulter, knowing he was a devoted BYU fan, in 2016. | Provided by Oaks family

Bratt said she was inspired to pursue a law degree by her grandfather. When she graduated from BYU law school, he was there on stage to place the ceremonial hood over her head and give her a bear hug.

“He always took the time out of his extremely busy schedule to make us feel so loved and so supported by him,” she said. “He emanates the love of the Savior.”

Family dinners

During her childhood, Ward said her parents insisted the family have dinner without the television. Dinner was a time for conversation, and the children were “strongly encouraged” to join, added daughter TruAnn Boulter.

“What your children really want for dinner is you,” President Oaks taught in a 2007 conference talk and, more recently, in October 2025 general conference.

President Dallin H. Oaks with extended Darger family at Joe’s Valley, Utah. | Oaks family photo

During those early family years, President Oaks wanted to hear about each child’s day, and he would often share his own experiences.

“That is when we shared the positive, as well as things that were frustrating, and he was always so willing to listen,” TruAnn Boulter said. “Even the youngest person had a voice, and I was No. 5.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, are joined with family members for a dinner gathering. | Provided by Oaks family

“Sometimes those experiences included how the Lord had blessed him that day,” Ward said. “He taught all of us that that you can always do more with the Lord’s help than you can without it, and that we needed to rely on the Lord, and that we could go to Him for any kind of problem we were having ... because He loved us.”

Ward added, “I think that was one of the greatest blessings that he gave to me as a child — to know that my Heavenly Father loved me and my earthly parents loved me."

This tradition carried on with the new generation. Some of Bratt’s fondest childhood memories revolve around her grandparents’ dining room table, where she listened to President Oaks tell funny stories that delighted everyone.

President Dallin H. Oaks fishing with family. | Oaks family photo

In addition to his family appreciating his “deep, joyful laugh,” President Oaks frequently shared wise counsel and taught gospel principles. He also took the time to greet each family member personally.

“He made sure that each of us felt loved. He spoke to each of the little children one-by-one,” Bratt said. “Grandpa frequently bore his testimony to us during family gatherings. He has always had a deep faith and love of the Lord. He strengthened our testimonies whenever we were together.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, gather with family for dinner. | Provided by Oaks family

Family dinners ended in the living room with a prayer with President Oaks praying specifically for family members who were struggling with hardships.

On one particular occasion, President Oaks knelt to pray even after undergoing a knee surgery.

President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks with granddaughter Stefani Steelman and her family. | Oaks family photo

“Watching him get down on his knees to pray after his surgery had a profound impact on me because it was another reminder of the incredible respect he has for the Lord,” Bratt said. “He quietly led by example.”

The family also gathers after general conference for family dinner. They talk about what they learned, with President Oaks offering fatherly guidance, teaching and instruction.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, relax together on a beach while spending time with family. | Provided by Oaks family

The gift of a pocket knife

Tiffany Bratt shared a heartfelt story from President Oaks’ life that has consistently inspired her.

Born during the Great Depression and raised by a small-town doctor, President Oaks attentively observed his father offering free medical care to those unable to pay.

President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks walk down a street in Switzerland with granddaughter Julianna Recksiek and her family. | Oaks family photo

One day while on walk, Lloyd Oaks and his son paused to look through the display window of a sporting goods store. A shabbily dressed boy joined them, gazing longingly at the items. Lloyd Oaks placed a hand on the boy’s shoulder, escorted him inside, let him select a pocketknife and bought it for him.

President Oaks would have loved a pocket knife, and told his grandchildren that he asked his father why he didn’t buy his son a pocketknife, too.

President Dallin H. Oaks teaches his great-grandchildren how to hold to the iron rod. | Provided by Oaks family

“I want him to have a pocketknife,” the father said, “because he doesn’t have a father to buy one for him.”

Lloyd Oaks died before he bought his son a pocketknife. President Oaks bought pocketknives for all of his sons and grandsons when they were little boys, Bratt said.

“The love and attention he’s given us and the priority that he’s made each of us as his family members,” she said, “has just inspired me and helped me throughout my life to feel the love of the Savior.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks at a train station with grandson Nathan Oaks during his mission. | Oaks family photo

Lessons learned

When faced with a significant decision about whether to join a performing group or take a family trip during college, Ward struggled with the choice.

She said her father offered to fast and pray with her for heavenly guidance.

Afterward, President Oaks asked his daughter what she felt guided to do before offering his own thoughts. When she expressed that she felt the Lord was pleased with either choice, he agreed.

President Dallin H. Oaks hosts great-grandchildren in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Provided by Oaks family

“He helped me learn to get my own revelation from the Lord,” Ward said.

The meaningful conversations at the dinner table, along with father’s example, taught TruAnn Boulter the need to be kind and respectful of other people and their views, “but please be willing to stand up for yourself and share your own views,” she said.

President Oaks often emphasized the importance of speaking up when confronted with untruths, advising against remaining silent or being seen as agreeing with falsehoods in a conversation.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife Sister Kristen Oaks at an Oaks’ family retreat. | Oaks family photo

“I was quite young, but that was a very strong lesson to me that I have maintained throughout my life,” Boulter said.

The Oaks’ children were also taught to make use of every minute and not waste time in connection with his motto, “Work first, play later.”

President Dallin H. Oaks holds sleeping baby James Boulter at his baby blessing in December 2014. | Provided by Oaks family

“Dad was always working,” TruAnn Boulter said. “I think he wanted us to understand that there is joy and value in the work, get the work done, and then do other things.”

His family said President Oaks has always acknowledged the Lord in all things.

“He and our mom both would always attribute the blessings in our lives to the Lord, and that is something that hopefully we have all passed on to our families. That is an important principle for us.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks on a walk. | Oaks family photo

Staying connected

As of October 2025, President and Sister Kristen Oaks have 29 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

With such a large family, initiatives were created to help foster unity and encourage spiritual growth.

Family members have been invited to memorize the "Living Christ," “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” and the First Vision. Each initiative was kicked off with a special letter from Grandpa and signed certificates were presented to those who completed the challenges.

President Dallin H. Oaks joins with grandchildren for a birthday party. | Provided by Oaks family

The family has engaged in temple and family history work. President and Sister Oaks have prepared books on ancestors and shared them with each family.

“Each family member is beloved and important, and Grandpa has always lovingly encouraged us to do things to strengthen our testimonies of Jesus Christ,” Bratt said.

Dallin H. Oaks, right, at BYU graduation with daughters Sharmon and Cheri Oaks and mother Stella Oaks. | Oaks family photo

The family recently started a “compliment club” to call out an individual family member and send them a thoughtful compliment. When appropriate, the family will also fast and pray for family members in need of blessings.

There is a Grandchild of the Month initiative, which involves President Oaks displaying a picture of the grandchild in his office and sending a personalized letter. They have also hosted family sleepovers and taken grandchildren to dinner and the “The Nutcracker” ballet, among other activities.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, enjoy a hike with great-grandchildren at Heber Valley Camp in Heber, Utah, on July 14, 2017. | Provided by Oaks family

As President Oaks steps into his new role as President of the Church, Trent Boulter said the biggest change for the family is knowing that he doesn’t belong to them.

“We have been able to lay claim to at least a portion of who he is for a long time, but he is completely and wholly dedicated to Lord and to know that that calling and that responsibility supersedes everything,” he said.

“To know that even in these moments of monumental family change, his response is still the same — ‘If the Lord asks me to do it, I’ll do it.’ He is not going to do anything for recognition, for popularity, for notoriety. He is here to serve the Lord, and that is it. That is all that matters.”

