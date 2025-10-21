Ensign College expands 3-year bachelor’s degrees to on-campus students

The exterior of the Ensign College building in downtown Salt Lake City.

In September 2023, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that Ensign College and BYU–Idaho — through a partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide — would be offering three-year online bachelor’s degrees.

Now two years later, Ensign College announced on Oct. 15 that this high-impact innovation will be extended to in-person students attending its Salt Lake City campus.

Noting the rising cost of higher education everywhere, Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch said in a news release, the school “is committed to reducing the cost and time needed for a student to gain a college education while gaining the skills and experience that will expand their job and career opportunities.”

Reducing barriers to education

The National College Attainment Network reported in 2024 that cost remains the largest barrier to higher education, disproportionately impacting low-income and first-generation students.

While Ensign College already provides one of the least expensive degrees in Utah, the three-year bachelor’s degrees are the latest innovation to help eradicate or reduce this barrier.

By eliminating elective credits, the three-year bachelor’s degrees can offer the same education outcomes for 90 credits as the traditional four-year bachelor’s degrees do in 120 credits. Fewer credits means less time and less money spent for students seeking a degree.

Ensign College students listen during the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 devotional. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, urged students to remember they are sons and daughters of God with a divine purpose. | Ensign College

Roughly a year ago, the school reported record enrollment, a 4.5% increase in on-campus enrollment in fall 2024 over the previous year.

Also released with those numbers was a snapshot of the student body. More than 40% of Ensign College students are international, and many — about 35% — are first-generation college students. The majority of students — 60% — are nontraditional, or older than 24, which means they are typically also trying to work full-time to support a family while pursuing their education.

These students “need options that help them earn a degree as efficiently as possible. The new degree structure increases the likelihood of graduation while preserving all learning outcomes to prepare them for jobs and careers,” noted BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton when the three-year degrees were first announced.

Within the Church Educational System, Ensign College specializes in helping students develop workplace skills and the characteristics employers seek.

“We help students to get their first job and give them the skills to get their second,” President Kusch previously told the Church News in an interview.

With its focus on employment readiness, the college reviewed each program with an advisory board of employers in the industry.

“The development of every course relies heavily on input from employers in the industry,” said Tim Sloan, academic vice president of Ensign College, in the Oct. 15 news release. “By combining our expertise in applied curriculum design with program advisory boards, we ensure that graduates are prepared with real skills that are valued by employers.”

Right now, the only in-person three-year bachelor’s degrees being offered are in communication and in IT system administration. The online three-year degrees offered are in business, technology, communication, health, family services and professional studies.

Current students in a traditional Bachelor of Arts program may be able to switch in winter 2026. New students can apply directly to an accelerated program starting in winter 2026, according to the college’s website.

Those wanting to learn more can visit ensign.edu/3-year-bachelors-degree.