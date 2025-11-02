‘On holy ground’: Missionaries reflect on faith-strengthening experiences at Church historic sites

Sister Kadence Bradley and Sister Elayna Lee talk while walking on a pathway near the Sacred Grove after giving a tour in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

PALMYRA, New York — On a cool September Saturday morning with clear blue skies, a large group of visitors disembarked from a bus and gathered for a tour outside the Sacred Grove Welcome Center.

They gathered around Elder Bryan Stevens, a senior missionary from St. George, Utah. Leaning on a walking stick, he began to tell about the Church historic sites the guests were about to see, including the Joseph Smith Boyhood Home, the Smith Farm Home and the Sacred Grove.

More than 20 years ago, when he was in his 60s, Elder Stevens and his wife, Sister Teresa Stevens, served in the Baltic Mission, providing humanitarian service in the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For nearly a year now, the Stevens have served at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites and noticed a difference between the two mission experiences.

“This is a lot busier, and a lot more stressful, but I’m also 20 years older,” the 85-year-old said with a laugh.

Leaning on a walking stick, Elder Bryan Stevens begins a tour outside the Sacred Grove Welcome Center in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

But maintaining a brisk pace is a good thing, and Elder Stevens has appreciated serving at the historic sites, where senior couples typically serve for a period of between 12 and 23 months.

Elder Stevens noted that every tour is unique. Most participants, predominantly Latter-day Saints, are generally very engaged, while some are not. But occasionally, those who initially show little interest sometimes become more engaged as the tour continues.

“I can only attribute that to the influence of the Spirit, not anything I’m saying,” he said.

Serving at the historic sites has made Elder Stevens highly aware of what it took to restore the gospel. He said he knows the Lord’s hand orchestrated — and continues to direct — the ongoing Restoration.

Elder Bryan Stevens talks during an interview inside the Sacred Grove Welcome Center in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We talk about the things that are in the sites, the ‘hows’ and the ‘wheres,’ but the Savior’s mission is the ‘why,’ and that is the important part,” he said.

Elder Stevens was one of several missionaries who recently spoke with the Church News about the faith-strengthening experience of serving at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

‘These places touch people’

A few hours later, on the same day, sister missionaries Elayna Lee and Kadence Bradley cheerfully walked the path from the Smith Farm Home back to the Welcome Center.

With radiant smiles and a sparkle in their eyes, the sisters told about having a powerful spiritual moment with the previous group. While telling the Joseph Smith story, Sister Lee, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, said “the Spirit took over” and a warm feeling filled the room.

“It’s just beautiful how you can feel the Spirit so much in the log home,” she said before bearing her testimony. “Joseph Smith was called of God, and he did see God the Father and Jesus Christ in the grove of trees. It was just incredible.”

Left, Sister Kadence Bradley and Sister Elayna Lee talk while walking on a pathway near the Sacred Grove after giving a tour in Palmyra, New York on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister missionaries typically serve at the historic sites the first four months of their mission and then move to a teaching mission. Sister Lee will go to the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission while Sister Bradley, of Price, Utah, will go to the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission.

Each day, sister and senior missionaries rotate assignments among the four sites near Palmyra: the Sacred Grove, the Hill Cumorah, the Grandin Print Shop and the Whitmer Farm, where they meet visitors from across the globe.

Sister Elizabeth Streadbeck, from Dallas, Texas, and assigned to the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, has given tours to guests from Argentina, the Netherlands, Germany, Guatemala, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and more.

A woman from Brazil, with tears in her eyes throughout the tour, told Sister Streadbeck, “This is my dream. I never thought I would get to be here.”

Sister Lani McCoy shows an interactive display of Book of Mormon artwork from around the world as she and her husband, President Thomas McCoy, talk about the new displays at the visitors center at Hill Cumorah on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. The McCoy’s serve as leaders for the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Learning and sharing the history of the Church as a tour guide at the historic sites is an excellent way to start a mission, Sister Bradley said.

“Serving at these historic sites has meant the world to me. It’s such a blessing to be an instrument in the Lord’s hands in the very places where the Church was restored,” she said. “Through this experience, I’ve gained a deeper testimony of Joseph Smith and the Restoration. It’s helped me see how much I need the Lord at the center of everything I do and how I want to live my life closer to Him.”

Serving at the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites was “a dream come true” for Elder Ryan Harris and his wife, Sister Robin Harris, a senior couple from South Weber, Utah.

Elder David Keeley points out areas near the Sacred Grove as he leads a tour in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“When a guest comes up at the end of your tour and thanks you and tells you they had no idea of all that has happened at these sites, you know that the Lord has blessed them and you,” Elder Harris said. “You realize that you are on holy ground and that God is in the details of small and simple things.”

Added Sister Harris: “These places touch people. You can see it in their eyes. You can feel it, as they come up to you after a tour and thank you for what you shared. You see the Spirit touch their hearts and bear testimony to them. These places are preserved to enlarge our memories and bring us closer to our Father in Heaven, and our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Testimonies strengthened

For Elder Douglas Smith, a senior missionary from Bountiful, Utah, serving as a missionary at the historic sites “offers a profound way to strengthen one’s testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ, the Prophet Joseph Smith, and the Restoration of the Gospel.”

“In these sacred and holy locations, we are daily immersed in a sweet spirit that continuously reinforces our own convictions as we bear witness to these truths,” he said.

“As we relate the events that unfolded here ... hearts are softened, personal witnesses are born, and tears often testify of the profound reality — our Father loves us, is patient, and has provided the means — through His Son — to facilitate our eternal return to Him."

Sister missionaries sing “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer,” during an early morning devotional in the Sacred Grove with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Taylor Wilson, from Rockland, Idaho, assigned to the Missouri St. Louis Mission, expressed her gratitude for the experience.

“It’s been one of the most strengthening experiences of my life,” she said. “Serving at the historic sites has changed me in ways I never thought possible. I’ve developed a new appreciation for the historic figures and stories that shaped the Church. Being here has given me a knowledge of these sites that I’ll carry with me forever.”

Elder Harold Jones, a convert from Ririe, Idaho, said he once opposed the idea of a modern-day prophet and doubted the divine origin of the Book of Mormon. He wrestled with these doubts for eight years before his desire for truth led him to receive a personal witness.

“Sharing stories further strengthens the witness I received of the truthfulness of this gospel,” he said.

Left, Sister Ivy Colbert and Sister Brooklyn Bement talk about serving at the different Church historic sites as they stand in the Grandin Print Shop in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

His wife, Sister Laree Jones, added, “This is a place where a testimony can be gained and strengthened if people are prepared to receive it.”

While serving at the historic sites, the Joneses have missed a family baptism, the births of a granddaughter and their first great-grandchild, as well as a wedding. They may miss additional events in the next six months.

“But the legacy and example we are leaving for our family is worth the sacrifice,” Sister Jones said. “We are showing our love and commitment to the Lord and we pray it will strengthen the faith and testimony of each of our family members.”

Planting seeds

Unlike teaching missions, where missionaries find, teach, and prepare individuals for baptism, missionaries serving at historic sites mainly focus on sharing, testifying and planting seeds of faith with visitors.

“We don’t get to see the progression, but it’s important to know you still make a difference,” Sister Lee said.

Added Sister Bradley, “We know that God is good, and hopefully that seed will blossom. We give them our best, send them on their way, pray for them and know that God is a God of miracles.”

Sister Marlis Grow and her husband Elder Von Grow listen to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he speaks during an early morning devotional in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Smith has observed that visiting members are often surprised and deeply touched as “the Spirit fits together pieces of knowledge, resolving long-held questions and uncertainties,” he said. “Nonmembers often arrive with no specific plan, saying simply, ‘I just felt compelled to come and see.’ Most walk away holding [the Book of Mormon,] ‘Another Testament of Jesus Christ,’ (Moroni 10:4-5) often marked with the Moroni’s Promise — a seed of faith carefully planted."

Sister Freyja Larsen, from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and assigned to the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission, led a college religion class on a tour of the Sacred Grove site. After the tour, the students peppered the sister missionaries with questions and all 17 requested a copy of the Book of Mormon.

The pathway leading to the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It was a sweet moment for me to share my love for my Savior, His children around me, and the hope and joy the gospel of Jesus Christ brings me,” she said.

Sister Lily Christensen, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission, mentioned that youth groups often visit the historic sites. After visiting, there are many instances where young women are inspired to serve missions.

“They see these sister missionaries giving tours and decide they also want to serve a mission,” she said. “It’s amazing to think we can be an influence on the youth, especially the sisters and girls.”

Sister Marlis Grow, gives a tour of the Grandin Print Shop in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

That’s exactly what happened with her companion, Sister Solee Simpson, of Alpine, Utah, assigned to the Texas Dallas South Mission. One year ago, the prospect of a mission felt “scary” and “uncomfortable” to her. Then she went on a Church history tour and had a spiritual experience that changed her perspective.

“After visiting the sites, I decided to go on a mission,” Sister Simpson said. “It feels full circle being back here as a missionary. I was here exactly one year ago, but now I have a name tag.”

Ancestral connections

Sister Ella Pulsipher, from St. George, Utah, who is assigned to the Nashville, Tennessee Mission, faced challenges early in her mission. One day while serving at the Whitmer Farm in Fayette, where the Church was organized in 1830, she decided to research her family history.

She discovered the story of her ancestor Zera Pulsipher, an early convert who knew the Prophet Joseph Smith and witnessed the events of the Restoration from New York to Utah. He is mentioned in section 124 of the Doctrine and Covenants. Knowing her family heritage energized Sister Pulsipher.

Sister Missionaries listen as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during an early moring devotional in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Reading about my family history in the Church gave me great hope and reassurance that God knows where I am supposed to be, that He sees me in every effort,” Sister Pulsipher said.

Sister Julie Smith, who serves alongside her husband, Elder Smith, noted that many visitors have felt their “ancestors rejoicing” as they toured the sites. She has experienced a similar connection to her own ancestors during her service.

“Those moments have reminded me that this work is not just about history — it’s about connection, covenant and the continuing influence of the Restoration in every generation," Sister Smith said.

Lessons learned

Serving at the historic sites has provided missionaries with many important lessons.

Sister Kirsten DeGraffenried, from Kearns, Utah, assigned to the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission, has guided tours for visitors from every continent. She has met descendants of early Church leaders, members, and even individuals whose ancestors were once persecutors. She acknowledges that with the blessing of serving at these historic sites comes the responsibility to “stand as a witness of the reality of these sacred events.”

Visitors approach the Joseph Smith family Frame House near the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Bradley said, “One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that, just like Joseph, we all need to seek truth for ourselves. We can have our own ‘Sacred Grove moments,’ no matter where we are, when we sincerely turn to the Lord.”

Sister Lee said, “I really know that He is aware of me.”

For Sister Simpson, serving at the historic sites has opened her eyes to see the significant influence of the Lord’s hand in the Restoration, as well as the role He plays in the Church and a person’s life.

“I look back on my life and I’m just like, ‘Wow, how did I come to this point?’ It’s just so amazing that God’s hand is in every single detail of our lives,” she said.

Sister Ivy Colbert and Sister Brooklyn Bement talk about serving at the different Church historic sites as they stand in the Grandin Print Shop in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The sun shines through the leaves of the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Visitors walk the pathways in and around the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sunlight filters into the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Visitors walk the pathways in and around the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A deer eats grass near the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Thomas McCoy smiles as he and his wife, Sister Lani McCoy, talk about some of the new displays at the visitors center at Hill Cumorah Historic Site on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. The McCoy’s serve as leaders for the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sally Walker, walks with two of her kids Caleb Walker, 17, and Lorelei Walker, 9 up the pathway leading to the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News