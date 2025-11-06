How and why youth can greet ward members and friends before sacrament meeting

People greet each other in the foyer of a church building before sacrament meeting in this image from a video in the Church's media library.

Those few minutes before sacrament meeting starts on Sunday may go quickly but they are important, taught general Young Women leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A social media post on the Young Women Worldwide account speaks directly to young women of the Church, saying, “In those moments, we have the opportunity to prepare spiritually for the sacrament — maybe that’s through quiet prayer or pondering. And the tone for that preparation can be set by you.”

Recently, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, visited a ward for the first time where she was welcomed by youth in the foyer before sacrament meeting.

“It was wonderful to see young men and young women greeting people, sometimes by name,” she said.

Sister Spannaus talked about the experience in a video on the Young Women Worldwide social media account with Sister Irene Caso-McCrary, a member of the Young Women general advisory council,

“This is something that young women have taken the lead on; they are the ones in charge,” Sister Caso said as they spoke in Spanish.

“Exactly,” Sister Spannaus responded, “because they are the ones who organize. They are not only the ones who welcome; they also organize the young men and young women.”

This addition was made to the General Handbook over a year ago in section 29.2.1.3 of the General Handbook, Sister Caso said.

This section of the handbook reads: “A member of the bishopric invites Young Women class presidencies to organize youth to minister by welcoming visitors and members as they enter the chapel. Youth make an effort to greet members by name. They also promote reverence by answering questions and helping people find seats as needed.”

In a video in English on that same social media post, Sister Tamara W. Runia, the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Tamara McFadden of the general advisory council shared their thoughts as well.

Said Sister Runia: “A member of the bishopric invites the Young Women class presidencies to organize this ministering of welcoming visitors into the chapel. And that happens in such a beautiful way where they look into their eyes, call them by their names, help them feel like they belong.”

Sister McFadden spoke directly to young women saying, “That’s what you are good at. … You are unusually gifted in gathering and helping people feel like they belong.”

“And,” added Sister Runia, “helping them prepare for that ordinance and set the tone in the meeting.”

The text of the social media post invited young women to be an example, share their light, say hello, answer questions and help people find their seats as needed. “As you do this, you can prepare them for the sacred ordinance they will receive.”

Commenters on the post wrote that they have seen this happening and how much they appreciate it.

Julie Cantera wrote, “Last month we attended a ward while visiting Santa Barbara, California, and were welcomed into the chapel by a group of darling, radiant young women who were standing on each side of the doors to the chapel. Their smiles and warm welcome touched my heart and I hoped anyone joining their congregation for the first time would also feel the tangible and tender spirit these young women shared before the sacrament meeting began.”

Amy Springer commented, “The young women in our ward are ushers, greeting people at the doors and then closing the doors when the sacrament begins so that there are fewer distractions and more reverence in the chapel during that ordinance.”

Sherry Cowen said, “This was so inspired. Our young women have done this beautifully for the past year. Ward members light up when they are welcomed by these radiant girls.”

Young women interact during a class in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Young Women general presidency has written for the Church News about how keeping covenants creates belonging and the role of adult leaders in letting youth lead. Another Church News article found here discusses the importance of counseling together in youth classes and quorums.

Meanwhile, a video in the Church’s media library shows how all members of a ward can help friends who are visiting. The text accompanying the video explains, “When people feel welcome at church, they’ll naturally want to stay. This video for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows normal and natural ways to help visitors feel at home when they come to church for the first time.”

The Church also has published videos and stories and ward resources to help members love, share and invite.