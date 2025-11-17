Singers and musicians perform during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Elder Ethan Rodabough effortlessly moved his bow back and forth, filling the Salt Lake Tabernacle with the rich sound of violin double stops. The melody for “There is Sunshine in My Soul Today” rang out, complemented by accompanist Caleb Saunders’ piano chords — and then Elder Rodabough stopped, put the violin down and picked up a clarinet.

Elder Rodabough switched instruments six more times throughout his performance, ultimately playing seven instruments: violin, clarinet, saxophone, flute, penny whistle, bass and piano. Sometimes his notes were jazzy and smooth, other times bright and sharp, but each element blended into Elder Rodabough’s entirely unique twist on the classic hymn, an arrangement he calls “Fantasia on Sunshine in My Soul.”

“I hope that when people hear me, they get a new viewpoint,” said Elder Rodabough, a service missionary from Bountiful, Utah. “Church music isn’t necessarily boring.”

Elder Rodabough serves with the Temple Square performances team, which he said helps plan all the concerts on Temple Square that aren’t associated with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Elder Ethan Rodabough, a service missionary from Bountiful, Utah, performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

But on Saturday, Nov. 15, he didn’t just help plan the show, he was part of it — a performer in the 2025 Church Music Festival, “Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise.” The event was recorded for on-demand viewing and will be published later on the Church Music Festival archive page.

The Church Music Festival, established in the 1970s, is a celebration of music of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Last year, it featured songs from the new hymnbook and videos of performances in other parts of the world. This year’s event included arrangements of old and new hymns, with contemplative moments and more lively songs, according to a notice at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“One thing that is unique about these arrangements and covers of hymns and songs is that they showcase how members make them their own using their unique mix of skills, culture and stylistic approach,” said Katie Bastian, a music manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department. “Bringing different things to the table can have a unifying effect on the audience — that is our hope.”

Increasing faith in Jesus Christ

A children's choir performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 2025 Church Music Festival’s full program, in order, was:

“Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise” — Institute Choir (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes) and Church Music Festival Choir

“Jesus Is Risen, Is Risen Today!” — Church Music Festival Choir

“Jesus Has Risen” — Children and Youth Choir

“Come, Thou Fount (Jupiter)” — Jill Plumb, cello, and Shelle Bird, piano

“Fantasia on Sunshine in My Soul” — Elder Ethan Rodabaugh, violin, clarinet, saxophone, flute, penny whistle, bass and piano; and Caleb Saunders, piano

“Oh, What Songs of the Heart” — Institute Choir Women (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes)

“I Believe That Jesus Loves Me” — Children and Youth Choir

“This Little Light of Mine” — Emma Murdock via music video

“God’s Gracious Love (Day by Day)” — Church Music Festival Choir and Jill Plumb, cello

“High on the Mountain Top” — Institute Choir (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes) and brass ensemble

“Glory to the King” — Alan Birdsall

“Amazing Grace” — Benjamin Nichols, saxophone; Corey Christiansen, guitar; Matt Larson, bass; and Jacob Ward, drums

“Thy Tender Mercies Bless Me” — Church Music Festival Choir

“Hark, All Ye Nations!” — Institute Choir Men (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes)

“The Day That Changed Everything” — Ella Neilsen, accompanied by Shelle Bird on piano

“Go, Tell It on the Mountain” — Unity Gospel Choir

“A Prayer” — Gerta Weimer, piano; Jeralee Johnson, oboe; and and Erika Hubbard, violin

“Joy to the World” — Institute Choir (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes)

“O Holy Night” — Emily Rice, violin; Becky Fullmer, violin; Julie Aamodt, viola; Jill Plumb, cello; Tamara Oswald, harp; and Maria Phippen, harp

“Standing on the Promises” — Institute Choir (comprising singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes) and Church Music Festival Choir

“I’m Gonna Live So God Can Use Me” — Kasey Bradbury

Musicians perform during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michelle Blauer, project coordinator on the music team that oversees the festival, said this year’s event had “a lot of variety.” But no matter the genre or style, Blauer said, the “number one” consideration when choosing music for the festival is “Does this increase faith in Jesus Christ?”

“And all of these songs tonight did,” Blauer said, adding, “That’s the whole purpose and that’s why we do this. … We’re worshiping together.”

Elder Rodabough added that music is powerful in a gospel context because it transcends spoken language. “The Holy Ghost can tell you a lot of things through music that would take a long time to teach with just words,” he said.

A choir comprised of singers from the Salt Lake, Utah Valley and Logan institutes performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Audience members applaud during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints